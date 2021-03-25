. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
ICE WORLD
Russia trolls Suez Canal with northern 'alternative'
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Moscow (AFP) March 25, 2021

Russia cheekily pushed the Northern Sea Route on Thursday as an "alternative" to Egypt's Suez Canal after a huge container ship blocked the busy shipping lane.

President Vladimir Putin has long promoted the passage along the country's Siberian coast as a rival to the Suez Canal, and Russia seized on the Egyptian route's traffic jam to play it up again.

The Japanese-owned, Panama-flagged MV Ever Given got stuck Tuesday during a sandstorm, blocking the waterway that connects the Mediterranean with the Red Sea and which handles more than 10 percent of global maritime trade.

Russia's nuclear agency Rosatom on Thursday gave three tongue-in-cheek reasons "to consider Northern Sea Route as a viable alternative to the Suez Canal Route".

The first reason, Rosatom said on its English-language Twitter account, was that the Arctic passage provides "way more space to draw peculiar pictures using your giant ships".

Rosatom included a link to a news article that reported that a tracking map showed the giant ship had made the shape of male genitals before becoming stuck.

If ships get stuck in the Northern Sea Route, Russia would send ice-breakers to help dislodge them, said the nuclear agency, which is the passage's official infrastructure operator.

Rosatom also posted an animated image from the "Austin Powers" series depicting its main character stuck in a shuttle car reversing back and forth in a narrow tunnel -- photoshopped with the Panama-flagged vessel.

"You might get stuck in the Suez Canal for days," the nuclear agency said.

A Dutch salvage firm that has sent experts to help move the Suez ship said Wednesday that recovering it could take days or weeks.

Russia has invested heavily in the development of the Northern Sea Route that allows ships to cut the journey to Asian ports by 15 days compared with the conventional route through the Suez Canal.

As the route becomes increasingly free of ice due to climate change, Moscow is planning to use it to export oil and gas to overseas markets.

On Thursday, Russia's weather monitor said the route was "in some years almost completely free of ice" by the end of the summer, having reached a "record low level" of ice cover in 2020.


Related Links
 Beyond the Ice Age

Thanks for being there;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5+ Billed Monthly

paypal only
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal


ICE WORLD
Icy ocean worlds seismometer passes further testing in Greenland
 Albany CA (SPX) Mar 18, 2021
 The NASA-funded Seismometer to Investigate Ice and Ocean Structure (SIIOS) performed well in seismic experiments conducted in snowy summer Greenland, according to a new study by the SIIOS team led by the University of Arizona published this week in Seismological Research Letters. SIIOS could be a part of proposed NASA spacecraft missions to the surface of Europa or Enceladus. These moons of Jupiter and Saturn are encrusted by an icy shell over subsurface liquid oceans, and seismic data could be us ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ICE WORLD
Reports: Biden to tap Bill Nelson as NASA administrator

 Russia's Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft re-docks on ISS

 Biden nominates former Democratic senator as NASA chief

 Galileo will help Lunar Pathfinder navigate around Moon
ICE WORLD
All 38 satellites launched on Russia's Soyuz reach orbit: Roscosmos

 Arianespace signs with Avio for 10 additional Vega C launchers

 NASA, SpaceX Sign Joint Spaceflight Safety Agreement

 Successful test for NASA's giant Moon rocket
ICE WORLD
For some scientists, Mars 2020 is a mission of perseverance

 Swiss kids suit up for 'Mission to Mars'

 Is there life on mars today and where

 Trinity researchers tackle the spiders from Mars
ICE WORLD
China advances space cooperation in 2020: blue book

 China selects astronauts for space station program

 China tests high-thrust rocket engine for upcoming space station missions

 China has over 300 satellites in orbit
ICE WORLD
Eutelsat selects Airbus for key orbital slot with EUTELSAT 36D satellite

 UK space sector gets funding boost to support international innovation

 Arianespace to hit its stride with next OneWeb launch

 Starlink reportedly courted by UK for rural broadband to get 'Gigafit'
ICE WORLD
Hong Kong's fragile coral reefs boosted by 3D printing

 Illegal mining surges on Yanomami indigenous land

 Pioneering study gives new insight into formation of copper deposits

 Decades of radiation-based scientific theory challenged
ICE WORLD
ASU scientists determine origin of strange interstellar object

 SwRI researcher theorizes worlds with underground oceans support, conceal life

 There might be many planets with water-rich atmospheres

 How the habitability of exoplanets is influenced by their rocks
ICE WORLD
SwRI scientists help identify the first stratospheric winds measured on Jupiter

 Jupiter's Great Red Spot feeds on smaller storms

 Juno reveals dark origins of one of Jupiter's grand light shows

 SwRI scientists image a bright meteoroid explosion in Jupiter's atmosphere








Reuters Events SMR and Advanced Reactor 2023






Reuters Events SMR and Advanced Reactor 2023


The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2022 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.