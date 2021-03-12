Roscosmos, NASA in contradiction over next ISS Commander

|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Moscow (Sputnik) Mar 12, 2021
NASA and Roscosmos diverged on information concerning the next commander of the International Space Station.
NASA's press office told Sputnik that after Soyuz MS-17 dispatches from the ISS on 17 April with Ryzhikov, Kud-Sverchkov and Rubins on board, Walker will become the 65th expedition commander. When she leaves the station on the board of the Crew Dragon spaceship in late April, Japan's Akihiko Hoshide, arriving in the ISS on 23 April, will assume commander responsibilities.
However, according to the Roscosmos website, Novitskiy will be the commander of the next expedition.
Russian astronaut Sergey Ryzhikov is currently the ISS' 64th expedition head, commanding Russia's Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, NASA's Kathleen Rubins, Michael Hopkins, Shannon Walker and Japanese national Soichi Noguchi. On 9 April, Roscosmos' Oleg Novitskiy, Petr Dubrov and NASA's Mark Vande Hei will arrive at the station by spaceship Soyuz MS-17.
Source: RIA Novosti
Astronauts conclude spacewalk maintenance on International Space Station
Washington DC (UPI) Mar 5, 2021
Astronauts Kate Rubins and Soichi Noguchi completed a spacewalk Friday of 6 hours, 56 minutes to perform maintenance on the exterior of the International Space Station. Rubins, of NASA, and Noguchi, of the Japanese Space Agency, installed a device on an airlock cover to prevent it from blowing out when a hatch is opened. The two also attached new apparatus that will hold upgraded solar panels when they are installed over the summer. The outing was the fourth career spacewalk for both Rub ... read more
|
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2022 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.