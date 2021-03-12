. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
SPACE TRAVEL
Roscosmos, NASA in contradiction over next ISS Commander
 by Staff Writers
 Moscow (Sputnik) Mar 12, 2021

stock image only

NASA and Roscosmos diverged on information concerning the next commander of the International Space Station.

NASA's press office told Sputnik that after Soyuz MS-17 dispatches from the ISS on 17 April with Ryzhikov, Kud-Sverchkov and Rubins on board, Walker will become the 65th expedition commander. When she leaves the station on the board of the Crew Dragon spaceship in late April, Japan's Akihiko Hoshide, arriving in the ISS on 23 April, will assume commander responsibilities.

However, according to the Roscosmos website, Novitskiy will be the commander of the next expedition.

Russian astronaut Sergey Ryzhikov is currently the ISS' 64th expedition head, commanding Russia's Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, NASA's Kathleen Rubins, Michael Hopkins, Shannon Walker and Japanese national Soichi Noguchi. On 9 April, Roscosmos' Oleg Novitskiy, Petr Dubrov and NASA's Mark Vande Hei will arrive at the station by spaceship Soyuz MS-17.

Source: RIA Novosti


Related Links
 Roscosmos
 Space Tourism, Space Transport and Space Exploration News

Thanks for being there;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5+ Billed Monthly

paypal only
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal


SPACE TRAVEL
Astronauts conclude spacewalk maintenance on International Space Station
 Washington DC (UPI) Mar 5, 2021
 Astronauts Kate Rubins and Soichi Noguchi completed a spacewalk Friday of 6 hours, 56 minutes to perform maintenance on the exterior of the International Space Station. Rubins, of NASA, and Noguchi, of the Japanese Space Agency, installed a device on an airlock cover to prevent it from blowing out when a hatch is opened. The two also attached new apparatus that will hold upgraded solar panels when they are installed over the summer. The outing was the fourth career spacewalk for both Rub ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SPACE TRAVEL
Astronauts conclude spacewalk maintenance on International Space Station

 Youngest American to go into space is also a cancer survivor

 NASA updates ISS pricing to "Full Value" for Commercial Activities

 Space Traffic Management
SPACE TRAVEL
NASA Targets March 18 for SLS Hot Fire Test

 Breaking the warp barrier for faster-than-light travel

 Stacking complete for twin Space Launch System rocket boosters

 SpaceX plans Starlink launch, seeks approval of Internet service for vehicles
SPACE TRAVEL
Mars Express unlocks the secrets of curious cloud

 Perseverance 'SuperCam' begins hunt for past life on Mars

 ExoMars goes for a spin

 Hope Probe captures new images of Mars with the Emirates Ultraviolet Spectrometer
SPACE TRAVEL
China selects astronauts for space station program

 China advances space cooperation in 2020: blue book

 China tests high-thrust rocket engine for upcoming space station missions

 China has over 300 satellites in orbit
SPACE TRAVEL
Satellite company Spire Global plans to expand with new funds

 Launch of Space provider "beyond gravity"

 Josef Aschbacher is new ESA Director General

 Apply now to the ESA Teach with Space Online Conference
SPACE TRAVEL
Porous, ultralow-temperature supercapacitors could power Mars, polar missions

 Exotrail signs license with Thales Alenia Space for ExoOPS

 Developing Virtual Partners to Assist Military Personnel

 An astronaut's guide to out-of-Earth manufacturing
SPACE TRAVEL
A giant, sizzling planet may be orbiting the star Vega

 Organic materials essential for life on Earth are found for the first time on the surface of an asteroid

 Earth has a hot new neighbour - and it's an astronomer's dream

 Volcanoes might light up the night sky of this planet
SPACE TRAVEL
SwRI scientists image a bright meteoroid explosion in Jupiter's atmosphere

 Solar system's most distant planetoid confirmed

 Peering at the Surface of a Nearby Moon

 A Hot Spot on Jupiter








Reuters Events SMR and Advanced Reactor 2023






Reuters Events SMR and Advanced Reactor 2023


The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2022 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.