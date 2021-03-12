Roscosmos, NASA in contradiction over next ISS Commander



by Staff Writers



Moscow (Sputnik) Mar 12, 2021



NASA and Roscosmos diverged on information concerning the next commander of the International Space Station.

NASA's press office told Sputnik that after Soyuz MS-17 dispatches from the ISS on 17 April with Ryzhikov, Kud-Sverchkov and Rubins on board, Walker will become the 65th expedition commander. When she leaves the station on the board of the Crew Dragon spaceship in late April, Japan's Akihiko Hoshide, arriving in the ISS on 23 April, will assume commander responsibilities.

However, according to the Roscosmos website, Novitskiy will be the commander of the next expedition.

Russian astronaut Sergey Ryzhikov is currently the ISS' 64th expedition head, commanding Russia's Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, NASA's Kathleen Rubins, Michael Hopkins, Shannon Walker and Japanese national Soichi Noguchi. On 9 April, Roscosmos' Oleg Novitskiy, Petr Dubrov and NASA's Mark Vande Hei will arrive at the station by spaceship Soyuz MS-17.

Source: RIA Novosti



