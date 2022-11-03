. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
SPACE TRAVEL
Resupply mission for NASA carries scientific experiments to ISS
 by Melissa Gaskill for ISS News
 Houston TX (SPX) Nov 03, 2022

File image of a previous Cygnus launch from Wallops.

The 18th Northrop Grumman commercial resupply services mission for NASA to the International Space Station carries scientific investigations of topics such as plant mutations and mudflow structure along with a demonstration of camera technology and small satellites from Japan, Uganda, and Zimbabwe. The Cygnus spacecraft carrying these investigations to the orbiting laboratory is scheduled for liftoff no earlier than November 6 from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Virginia.

Here are details on some of the scientific investigations traveling to the space station on this mission:

Bioprinting tissues
 The BioFabrication Facility (BFF) successfully printed a partial human knee meniscus and a large volume of human heart cells during its first trip to space in 2019. Now the payload is returning to the microgravity laboratory with new capabilities to further human tissue printing research.

The 3D bioprinter tests whether microgravity enables the printing of tissue samples of higher quality than those printed on the ground. The long-term goal is to use 3D bioprinting technologies to help alleviate organ shortages for patients in need of transplants by printing replacement organs and tissues.

"The research being conducted with BFF has exciting implications for the future of human health," said Redwire executive vice president of In-Space Manufacturing and Operations John Vellinger. "Besides providing a clear benefit to our lives on Earth, advancing this technology on the International Space Station now is a great way to prepare for work on the commercial space stations of the future, which could be outfitted with critical research technology such as BFF."

Launching on a future mission, BFF-Meniscus-2 will use the upgraded facility to evaluate using BFF to 3D print knee cartilage tissue using bioinks and cells. Demonstration of further capabilities for tissue fabrication in space also supports continued and expanded commercial use of the space station for fabricating tissues and organs for transplant on the ground. BFF-Meniscus-2 is sponsored by the ISS National Lab.

Assessing how plants adapt to space
 Plants exposed to spaceflight undergo changes that involve the addition of extra information to their DNA, which regulates how genes turn on or off but does not change the sequence of the DNA itself. This process is known as epigenetic change. Plant Habitat-03 assesses whether such adaptations in one generation of plants grown in space can transfer to the next generation.

The long-term goal of the investigation is to understand how epigenetics can contribute to adaptive strategies plants use in space and, ultimately, to develop plants better suited for use on future missions to provide food and other services. Results also could support the development of strategies for adapting crops and other economically important plants for growth in marginal and reclaimed habitats on Earth.

In earlier experiments, researchers noticed that many genes associated with epigenetic modifications in plants were expressed differently in space. In additional studies, researchers caused plants to be deficient in key genes associated with specific epigenetic change. These plants were more affected by spaceflight than their wild-type (naturally occurring) counterparts and ground controls.

"This suggests that these changes play an important role in the physiological adaptation of plants to the spaceflight environment," says principal investigator Anna-Lisa Paul, a professor at University of Florida. "The next question, and the subject of this experiment, is whether these spaceflight-induced epigenetic changes are carried to the next generation of plants and could confer an adaptive advantage for that environment."

Mudflow mixtures
 Climate change and global warming are contributing to increasing occurrence of wildfires. When a wildfire burns plants, combusted chemicals create a thin layer of soil that repels rainwater. Rain then erodes the soil and can turn into catastrophic mudflows that carry heavy boulders and debris downhill, causing significant damage to infrastructure, watersheds, and human life. Post-Wildfire Mudflow Micro-Structure (TangoLab Mission-28), sponsored by the ISS National Lab, evaluates the composition of these mudflows, which include sand, water, and trapped air.

"Gravity plays a crucial role in the process by driving air up and out of the mixture and particles down to the bottom of the water," says Ingrid Tomac, an assistant professor in the University of California San Diego's Structural Engineering Department. "Removing gravity, therefore, could provide insights into the internal structure dynamics of these sand-water-air mixtures and a baseline for their behavior. "

Results could improve understanding of the fundamental mechanisms that govern post-wildfire debris movement, including how mudflows trap air bubbles and can carry heavy boulders. This investigation also could help develop and validate fundamental equations to model and predict the spread and velocity of debris flows and their effect on houses, infrastructure, and natural obstacles.

Ovarian cell development in microgravity
 Sponsored by NASA and the Italian Space Agency (ASI) and coordinated by ASI, OVOSPACE examines the effect of microgravity on bovine cell cultures, research that could improve fertility treatments on Earth and help prepare for future human settlement in space.

Principal investigator Mariano Bizzarri, with the Department of Experimental Medicine, Sapienza University of Rome, explains that living for prolonged times in the reduced gravity of the Moon or Mars could impair fertility.

"This threatens the goal of establishing permanent or extended settlements beyond Earth," Bizzari says. "Deregulation of the reproductive functions also may pose additional health risks. Our results could improve understanding of egg development and identify targets for countermeasures and treatments to protect reproductive potential on space missions. This investigation also could support development of treatments to improve or restore fertility in people on Earth."

First satellites from Uganda and Zimbabwe
 BIRDS-5 is a constellation of CubeSats: PEARLAFRICASAT-1, the first satellite developed by Uganda; ZIMSAT-1, Zimbabwe's first satellite; and TAKA from Japan. BIRDS-5 performs multispectral observations of Earth using a commercial off-the-shelf camera and demonstrates a high-energy electronic measuring instrument. The statistical data collected could help distinguish bare ground from forest and farmland and possibly indicate the quality of agricultural growth. This could help improve the livelihood of citizens of Uganda and Zimbabwe.

A cross-border university project, BIRDS provides students from developing nations with hands-on satellite development, laying a foundation for similar space technology projects in their home countries that ultimately could lead to sustainable space programs there.


Related Links
 ISS Research at NASA
 Space Tourism, Space Transport and Space Exploration News

Thanks for being there;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5+ Billed Monthly

paypal only
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal


SPACE TRAVEL
NASA to resume spacewalks after investigation into 'close call'
 Washington DC (UPI) Oct 19, 2021
 NASA has approved resumption of routine spacewalks outside the International Space Station after a seven-month pause and after finishing an October flight readiness review. The review was the last step in an investigation into a "close call" on a spacewalk in March. Three spacewalks are planned, beginning sometime in mid-November, to work on installation of roll out solar arrays known as iROSA, according to a NASA blog. NASA investigated a thin layer of moisture found inside the h ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SPACE TRAVEL
Resupply mission for NASA carries scientific experiments to ISS

 NASA Moon rocket launch delayed again, this time by storm

 NASA updates Commercial Crew Flight Manifest to Space Station

 One Cygnus solar array deployed so far
SPACE TRAVEL
Subtropical Storm Nicole delays SpaceX launch

 Rocket Lab set to attempt next mid-air helicopter rocket catch

 NASA sounding rockets launch multiple science payloads

 NASA rolls Moon rocket out to Kennedy Space Center launch pad
SPACE TRAVEL
Can't Touch This: Sol 3640

 Earth's oldest stromatolites and the search for life on Mars

 University of Southern Queensland scientist unveils further proof of salty water on Mars

 Martian Sausages: Sols 3641-3642
SPACE TRAVEL
Astronauts enter China's Mengtian lab module for first time

 Next-generation rocket for astronauts expected in 2027

 China completes in-orbit maneuver to complete Tiangong space station assembly

 China's Mengtian lab module docks with space station combination
SPACE TRAVEL
First small geostationary HummingSat sold

 Inspiring with STEM: Intelsat begins application process for STEM Program in Africa

 Rivada Space Networks issues RFP for its satellite constellation

 Inmarsat Government selects Rocket Lab to develop L-Band Radio
SPACE TRAVEL
Satellogic completes investment in Officina Stellare

 Chinese rocket re-enters Earth atmosphere uncontrolled over the Pacific Ocean

 PCX Aerosystems acquires Timken Aerospace Drive Systems

 Turning concrete into a clean energy source
SPACE TRAVEL
Oldest planetary debris in our galaxy found from new study

 Early planetary migration can explain missing planets

 Do you speak extra-terrestrial?

 Starshade competition challenges students to block starlight for observing exoplanets
SPACE TRAVEL
Mars and Jupiter moons meet

 NASA studies origins of dwarf planet Haumea

 NASA study suggests shallow lakes in Europa's icy crust could erupt

 Sharpest Earth-based images of Europa and Ganymede reveal their icy landscape








Reuters Events SMR and Advanced Reactor 2023






Reuters Events SMR and Advanced Reactor 2023


The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2022 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.