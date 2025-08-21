Ozone layer 'healing', on track to recover by mid-century: UN

A fresh report from the UN's World Meteorological Organization highlighted that the ozone hole over the Antarctic was smaller in 2024 than in recent years, in what it said was "welcome scientific news for people's and planetary health".
"Today, the ozone layer is healing," United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said in the statement.
"This achievement reminds us that when nations heed the warnings of science, progress is possible."
The WMO said as it published its Ozone Bulletin 2024 that the declined depletion "was partially due to naturally occurring atmospheric factors which drive year-to-year fluctuations".
But, it stressed that the long-term positive trend witnessed "reflects the success of concerted international action".
The bulletin was issued to mark World Ozone Day and the 40th anniversary of the Vienna Convention, which first recognised stratospheric ozone depletion as a global problem.
That 1975 convention was followed by the Montreal Protocol, signed in 1987, which aimed to phase out ozone-depleting substances found primarily in refrigeration, air conditioning and aerosol sprays.
To date, that agreement has led to the phase-out of over 99 percent of the production and consumption of controlled ozone-depleting substances, the WMO said.
"As a result, the ozone layer is now on track to recover to 1980s levels by the middle of this century, significantly reducing risks of skin cancer, cataracts, and ecosystem damage due to excessive UV exposure," it said.
The bulletin determined that the depth of the ozone hole, which appears over the Antarctic every spring, had a maximum ozone mass deficit of 46.1 million tonnes on September 29 last year -- below the 1990-2020 average.
WMO highlighted a relatively slow onset, with delayed ozone depletion observed through the month of September, followed by a relatively rapid recovery after the maximum deficit was reached.
"This persistent later onset has been identified as a robust indication of initial recovery of the Antarctic ozone hole," the bulletin said.
The WMO and the UN Environment Programme co-sponsor a scientific assessment of ozone depletion every four years.
The most recent assessment in 2022 indicated that, if current policies remain in place, the ozone layer should recover to 1980 values -- before the hole appeared -- by around 2066 over the Antarctic, by 2045 over the Arctic, and by 2040 for the rest of the world.
Related Links
Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Top Japan start-up Sakana AI touts nature-inspired tech
Chinese cluster now world's top innovation hotspot: UN
Dragon supply mission docks with International Space Station
SpaceX scrubs Starship launch in latest setback
First five Flight Ticket Initiative missions confirmed with Avio and Isar Aerospace
SpaceX sets record with 30th Falcon 9 spaceflight
SpaceX answers critics with successful Starship test flight
SpaceX launches 28 Starlink satellites from Florida
Over Soroya Ridge and onward
Mars mantle holds fragments from ancient giant impacts study finds
Curiosity Captures Mars Landscape While Talking to an Orbiter
Preparing rock analysis methods on Earth for future Mars samples
AI assistant supports Chinese space station astronauts
Spacesuit milestone reached with 20 spacewalks on Chinese station
Shenzhou 20 crew prepares for third spacewalk in coming days
Astronaut crew tests new generation spacewalk suits and conducts health research aboard Tiangong
|
China outlines roadmap for growth in satellite communication sector
SpaceX expands Starlink network in latest Falcon 9 launch
Aerospacelab secures 94M EUR to expand satellite production and development
SiriusXM activates SXM 10 to bolster North American audio network
Freeport Indonesia suspends Papua mine operation after landslide
Doom plays in orbit as Intuition-1 satellite proves versatility of Polish tech
Europe bets on supercomputer to catch up in AI race
Loft Federal wins NASA task order for fault tolerant RISC V flight computer
Warped planet forming discs challenge long held models of planetary birth
Advancing Single-Photon Sensing Image Sensors to Enable the Search for Life Beyond Earth
Circle versus rectangle: Finding 'Earth 2.0' may be easier using a new telescope shape
Clues from Butterfly Nebula dust advance knowledge of rocky planet origins
Methane gas revealed on dwarf planet Makemake by JWST observations
Fresh twist to mystery of Jupiter's core
Jupiter birth dated through ancient molten rock droplets in meteorites
New Horizons begins record hibernation in Kuiper Belt
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters