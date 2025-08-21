24/7 Space News
EARTH OBSERVATION
 Ozone layer 'healing', on track to recover by mid-century: UN
Ozone layer 'healing', on track to recover by mid-century: UN
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Geneva (AFP) Sept 16, 2025

The Earth's protective ozone layer is healing and the hole should fully disappear in coming decades, the UN said Tuesday, hailing the success of concerted international action.

A fresh report from the UN's World Meteorological Organization highlighted that the ozone hole over the Antarctic was smaller in 2024 than in recent years, in what it said was "welcome scientific news for people's and planetary health".

"Today, the ozone layer is healing," United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said in the statement.

"This achievement reminds us that when nations heed the warnings of science, progress is possible."

The WMO said as it published its Ozone Bulletin 2024 that the declined depletion "was partially due to naturally occurring atmospheric factors which drive year-to-year fluctuations".

But, it stressed that the long-term positive trend witnessed "reflects the success of concerted international action".

The bulletin was issued to mark World Ozone Day and the 40th anniversary of the Vienna Convention, which first recognised stratospheric ozone depletion as a global problem.

That 1975 convention was followed by the Montreal Protocol, signed in 1987, which aimed to phase out ozone-depleting substances found primarily in refrigeration, air conditioning and aerosol sprays.

To date, that agreement has led to the phase-out of over 99 percent of the production and consumption of controlled ozone-depleting substances, the WMO said.

"As a result, the ozone layer is now on track to recover to 1980s levels by the middle of this century, significantly reducing risks of skin cancer, cataracts, and ecosystem damage due to excessive UV exposure," it said.

The bulletin determined that the depth of the ozone hole, which appears over the Antarctic every spring, had a maximum ozone mass deficit of 46.1 million tonnes on September 29 last year -- below the 1990-2020 average.

WMO highlighted a relatively slow onset, with delayed ozone depletion observed through the month of September, followed by a relatively rapid recovery after the maximum deficit was reached.

"This persistent later onset has been identified as a robust indication of initial recovery of the Antarctic ozone hole," the bulletin said.

The WMO and the UN Environment Programme co-sponsor a scientific assessment of ozone depletion every four years.

The most recent assessment in 2022 indicated that, if current policies remain in place, the ozone layer should recover to 1980 values -- before the hole appeared -- by around 2066 over the Antarctic, by 2045 over the Arctic, and by 2040 for the rest of the world.

Related Links
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
EARTH OBSERVATION
Ozone recovery will accelerate global warming say scientists
 London, UK (SPX) Aug 21, 2025
 The world is set to heat up more than expected because of future changes in ozone, which shields Earth from ultraviolet radiation but also acts as a greenhouse gas. Although international bans on ozone-depleting chemicals such as CFCs have aided the layer's recovery, combined effects with air pollution mean ozone could add 40% more warming than earlier predictions suggested. A University of Reading study projects that from 2015 to 2050, ozone will contribute 0.27 watts per square meter (Wm-2 ... read more
EARTH OBSERVATION
Top Japan start-up Sakana AI touts nature-inspired tech

 Chinese cluster now world's top innovation hotspot: UN

 Dragon supply mission docks with International Space Station

 SpaceX scrubs Starship launch in latest setback
EARTH OBSERVATION
First five Flight Ticket Initiative missions confirmed with Avio and Isar Aerospace

 SpaceX sets record with 30th Falcon 9 spaceflight

 SpaceX answers critics with successful Starship test flight

 SpaceX launches 28 Starlink satellites from Florida
EARTH OBSERVATION
Over Soroya Ridge and onward

 Mars mantle holds fragments from ancient giant impacts study finds

 Curiosity Captures Mars Landscape While Talking to an Orbiter

 Preparing rock analysis methods on Earth for future Mars samples
EARTH OBSERVATION
AI assistant supports Chinese space station astronauts

 Spacesuit milestone reached with 20 spacewalks on Chinese station

 Shenzhou 20 crew prepares for third spacewalk in coming days

 Astronaut crew tests new generation spacewalk suits and conducts health research aboard Tiangong
EARTH OBSERVATION
China outlines roadmap for growth in satellite communication sector

 SpaceX expands Starlink network in latest Falcon 9 launch

 Aerospacelab secures 94M EUR to expand satellite production and development

 SiriusXM activates SXM 10 to bolster North American audio network
EARTH OBSERVATION
Freeport Indonesia suspends Papua mine operation after landslide

 Doom plays in orbit as Intuition-1 satellite proves versatility of Polish tech

 Europe bets on supercomputer to catch up in AI race

 Loft Federal wins NASA task order for fault tolerant RISC V flight computer
EARTH OBSERVATION
Warped planet forming discs challenge long held models of planetary birth

 Advancing Single-Photon Sensing Image Sensors to Enable the Search for Life Beyond Earth

 Circle versus rectangle: Finding 'Earth 2.0' may be easier using a new telescope shape

 Clues from Butterfly Nebula dust advance knowledge of rocky planet origins
EARTH OBSERVATION
Methane gas revealed on dwarf planet Makemake by JWST observations

 Fresh twist to mystery of Jupiter's core

 Jupiter birth dated through ancient molten rock droplets in meteorites

 New Horizons begins record hibernation in Kuiper Belt
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.