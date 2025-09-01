China outlines roadmap for growth in satellite communication sector



by Riko Seibo



Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Sep 01, 2025



China has released new guidelines to advance the satellite communication industry, with a focus on improving business access, stimulating innovation in commercial space, and expanding applications across multiple sectors. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said the measures aim to strengthen China's position as both a manufacturing and cyber power, while supporting the broader Digital China initiative.

The roadmap sets goals for 2030 that include establishing a comprehensive management system, refining policies and regulations, and fostering integration across infrastructure, supply chains, technical standards, and global cooperation. Officials also project more than 10 million satellite communication users by the end of the decade, supported by widespread adoption of direct satellite-to-mobile connections.

The guidelines emphasize the accelerated development of low-orbit satellite internet and encourage private enterprise participation. They highlight potential applications in agriculture, transportation, energy, and urban governance, as well as cross-integration with next-generation digital infrastructure, such as industrial internet platforms, connected vehicles, and airborne communication systems.

China also plans to focus on advancing core technologies, building open and shared standards, and cultivating an ecosystem that supports cooperation between public and private actors. The ministry said these efforts will provide new drivers of productivity while strengthening the competitiveness of the domestic space industry.

Related Links

Ministry of Industry and Information Technology

The latest information about the Commercial Satellite Industry

