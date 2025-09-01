China outlines roadmap for growth in satellite communication sector

The roadmap sets goals for 2030 that include establishing a comprehensive management system, refining policies and regulations, and fostering integration across infrastructure, supply chains, technical standards, and global cooperation. Officials also project more than 10 million satellite communication users by the end of the decade, supported by widespread adoption of direct satellite-to-mobile connections.
The guidelines emphasize the accelerated development of low-orbit satellite internet and encourage private enterprise participation. They highlight potential applications in agriculture, transportation, energy, and urban governance, as well as cross-integration with next-generation digital infrastructure, such as industrial internet platforms, connected vehicles, and airborne communication systems.
China also plans to focus on advancing core technologies, building open and shared standards, and cultivating an ecosystem that supports cooperation between public and private actors. The ministry said these efforts will provide new drivers of productivity while strengthening the competitiveness of the domestic space industry.
