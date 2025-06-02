24/7 Space News
 New research reveals wind jets fueling Thwaites Glacier's melt
New research reveals wind jets fueling Thwaites Glacier's melt
 by Riko Seibo
 Tokyo Japan (SPX) Jun 02, 2025

A team of researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology and the British Antarctic Survey has uncovered previously unknown low-level wind jets (LLJs) in the Amundsen Sea Embayment, West Antarctica, near the Thwaites and Pine Island glaciers. The study, published in Advances in Atmospheric Sciences, reveals that these strong winds, intensified by cyclones, play a key role in influencing ice shelf melt and sea-level rise.

Lead author Sai Prabala Swetha CHITTELLA explained, "We wanted to understand how often these LLJs happen and what causes them. Understanding these strong winds is critical as they could perhaps have important impacts on the redistribution of snow over both the Thwaites and Pine Island ice shelves, as well as affecting the ocean circulation and movement of sea-ice. These processes could potentially influence the rate at which Thwaites and Pine Island glaciers melt, and thus their contribution to sea-level rise."

The team used radiosonde measurements launched from a ship near the Amundsen Sea Embayment and high-resolution weather model simulations to study the LLJs. They found that 11 of 22 measurements showed these powerful winds, with most of them blowing offshore. Simulations indicated that cyclones could strengthen the katabatic winds descending from Antarctica's high interior, enhancing near-surface wind speeds over the ice shelves and the ocean.

"The most important thing we found is that LLJs happen often in this part of Antarctica and are usually made stronger by passing storms," said Dr Andrew Orr, coauthor of the study.

Dr Pranab Deb added, "We plan to continue our investigation of these extreme winds over this region of West Antarctica, including focusing on winter, when they are likely to be even more stronger and more frequent. Additionally, we want to also begin to investigate more explicitly the impacts of these winds on ocean circulation and movement of sea-ice in this critical region."

The researchers hope the study's findings will help refine predictions about ice melt and sea-level rise, aiding scientists and policymakers in responding to climate change.

Research Report:Radiosonde Measurements and Polar WRF Simulations of Low-Level Wind Jets in the Amundsen Sea Embayment, West Antarctica

