Mitsui OSK goes live with Marlink smart hybrid network solution

Under an agreement struck at the end of 2022, the leading Japanese shipping company will assess past, present and future user experiences and explore access how Internet access can contribute to the company's crew recruitment and retention strategy, using the low-latency Starlink service within Marlink's smart hybrid network solution.
MOL is using Starlink's LEO solution on board its fleet of car carriers to provide an additional layer of high-speed connectivity on board its fleet, which Marlink has combined with Sealink VSAT and L-band backup to create a next-generation hybrid network solution, controlled and monitored by Marlink's XChange management platform. Starlink's LEO service forms an integral part of Marlink's hybrid network solution, designed to provide a reliable Committed Information Rate (CIR) in combination with unparalleled Maximum Information Rate (MIR) performance.
As a provider of a modern, global fleet of car carriers, MOL will study Internet usage patterns at sea and identify future needs through surveys of crew members to assess the added value of LEO Internet services. The Future Illustration Project will examine, among other subjects, how Marlink's unique network solution can enhance operational safety and boost information transparency for all crew members through better access to social networks, applications, chat tools and the MOL intranet.
Despite the advances in ship technology and navigation, seafarers have faced persistent challenges in communication and connectivity at both their work and life. MOL firmly believes that ensuring reliable and efficient communication infrastructure on ships not only enhances the recruitment and retention of proficient crew members but also paves the way for seamless digital transformations that revolutionize the industry, said Ryusuke Kimura, Chief Digital Information Officer, MOL
The availability of high bandwidth, low latency internet access will enable the crew to access social media, entertainment services or improve the quality of video calls to keep in touch with friends and family at any private time. MOL will not only benefit from a more qualified and motivated crew but will also be able to use the higher bandwidth provided to optimise digital tools and operational processes to remain compliant with shipping operations in transition to a zero-carbon economy, said Tore Morten Olsen, President Maritime, Marlink
Related Links
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL
VSAT News - Suppliers, Technology And Applications
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Schools, museums, libraries can apply to receive artifacts from NASA
Catastrophic failure assessment of sealed cabin for ultra large manned spacecraft
Shenzhou-16 spaceship transports seeds for breeding experiments
Boeing's first crewed space launch delayed, again
SpaceX Dragon cargo ship arrives at International Space Station
China launches Lijian-1 Y2 carrier rocket
Successful Launch and Deployment of Dragon into Orbit by SpaceX
Rocket launches with record payload
First Mars livestream: the movie
Slippery Science: Sols 3851-3852
How NASA gives a name to every spot it studies on Mars
Mars in colour as never seen before
Scientific experimental samples brought back to Earth, delivered to scientists
Shenzhou XV crew lands in Inner Mongolia
Tianzhou 5 reconnects with Tiangong space station
China questions whether there is a new moon race afoot
|
Scrubbing Hubble images of satellite light tracks
How activity in outer space will affect regional inequalities in the future
ESA launches major recruitment drive for 2023
York Space Systems acquires Emergent Space Technologies
BIM Implementation and BIM Apps
LeoLabs accelerates radar coverage in Europe with commissioning of the Azores Space Radar
Astroscale working Share My Space to facilitate space risk identification
RAND study calls for global space traffic management body
Remains of an extinct world of organisms discovered
Elusive planets play "hide and seek" with CHEOPS
Astronomers observe giant tails of helium escaping Jupiter-like planet
'Hot Jupiters' may not be orbiting alone
Colorful Kuiper Belt puzzle solved by UH researchers
Juice deployments complete: final form for Jupiter
First observation of a Polar Cyclone on Uranus
Research 'solves' mystery of Jupiter's stunning colour changes
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters