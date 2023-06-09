24/7 Space News
VSAT NEWS
 Mitsui OSK goes live with Marlink smart hybrid network solution
illustration only
ADVERTISEMENT
Commercial UAV Expo | Sept 5-7, 2023 | Las Vegas
Mitsui OSK goes live with Marlink smart hybrid network solution
 by Staff Writers
 Oslo, Norway (SPX) Jun 09, 2023

Marlink, the smart network and digital solutions company, is enabling Japanese Shipping Company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) to evaluate the impact of LEO Internet services on business sustainability and crew welfare.

Under an agreement struck at the end of 2022, the leading Japanese shipping company will assess past, present and future user experiences and explore access how Internet access can contribute to the company's crew recruitment and retention strategy, using the low-latency Starlink service within Marlink's smart hybrid network solution.

MOL is using Starlink's LEO solution on board its fleet of car carriers to provide an additional layer of high-speed connectivity on board its fleet, which Marlink has combined with Sealink VSAT and L-band backup to create a next-generation hybrid network solution, controlled and monitored by Marlink's XChange management platform. Starlink's LEO service forms an integral part of Marlink's hybrid network solution, designed to provide a reliable Committed Information Rate (CIR) in combination with unparalleled Maximum Information Rate (MIR) performance.

As a provider of a modern, global fleet of car carriers, MOL will study Internet usage patterns at sea and identify future needs through surveys of crew members to assess the added value of LEO Internet services. The Future Illustration Project will examine, among other subjects, how Marlink's unique network solution can enhance operational safety and boost information transparency for all crew members through better access to social networks, applications, chat tools and the MOL intranet.

Despite the advances in ship technology and navigation, seafarers have faced persistent challenges in communication and connectivity at both their work and life. MOL firmly believes that ensuring reliable and efficient communication infrastructure on ships not only enhances the recruitment and retention of proficient crew members but also paves the way for seamless digital transformations that revolutionize the industry, said Ryusuke Kimura, Chief Digital Information Officer, MOL

The availability of high bandwidth, low latency internet access will enable the crew to access social media, entertainment services or improve the quality of video calls to keep in touch with friends and family at any private time. MOL will not only benefit from a more qualified and motivated crew but will also be able to use the higher bandwidth provided to optimise digital tools and operational processes to remain compliant with shipping operations in transition to a zero-carbon economy, said Tore Morten Olsen, President Maritime, Marlink

Related Links
 Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL
 VSAT News - Suppliers, Technology And Applications

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

ADVERTISEMENT
Commercial UAV Expo | Sept 5-7, 2023 | Las Vegas
RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
VSAT NEWS
Australia and New Zealand sign major contract with Inmarsat for SouthPAN satellite service
 London, UK (SPX) May 26, 2023
 Every major industry across Australia and New Zealand, from transport and construction to resources and agriculture, will gain positioning and navigation benefits from the Southern Positioning Augmentation Network's (SouthPAN) new satellite service. With the signing of a contract with Inmarsat Australia for the new service on one of Inmarsat's three new I-8 satellites, SouthPAN partners Geoscience Australia and Toitu Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand are one step closer to world-class satelli ... read more
VSAT NEWS
Schools, museums, libraries can apply to receive artifacts from NASA

 Catastrophic failure assessment of sealed cabin for ultra large manned spacecraft

 Shenzhou-16 spaceship transports seeds for breeding experiments

 Boeing's first crewed space launch delayed, again
VSAT NEWS
SpaceX Dragon cargo ship arrives at International Space Station

 China launches Lijian-1 Y2 carrier rocket

 Successful Launch and Deployment of Dragon into Orbit by SpaceX

 Rocket launches with record payload
VSAT NEWS
First Mars livestream: the movie

 Slippery Science: Sols 3851-3852

 How NASA gives a name to every spot it studies on Mars

 Mars in colour as never seen before
VSAT NEWS
Scientific experimental samples brought back to Earth, delivered to scientists

 Shenzhou XV crew lands in Inner Mongolia

 Tianzhou 5 reconnects with Tiangong space station

 China questions whether there is a new moon race afoot
VSAT NEWS
Scrubbing Hubble images of satellite light tracks

 How activity in outer space will affect regional inequalities in the future

 ESA launches major recruitment drive for 2023

 York Space Systems acquires Emergent Space Technologies
VSAT NEWS
BIM Implementation and BIM Apps

 LeoLabs accelerates radar coverage in Europe with commissioning of the Azores Space Radar

 Astroscale working Share My Space to facilitate space risk identification

 RAND study calls for global space traffic management body
VSAT NEWS
Remains of an extinct world of organisms discovered

 Elusive planets play "hide and seek" with CHEOPS

 Astronomers observe giant tails of helium escaping Jupiter-like planet

 'Hot Jupiters' may not be orbiting alone
VSAT NEWS
Colorful Kuiper Belt puzzle solved by UH researchers

 Juice deployments complete: final form for Jupiter

 First observation of a Polar Cyclone on Uranus

 Research 'solves' mystery of Jupiter's stunning colour changes
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters


ADVERTISEMENT



The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2023 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.