Micron reveals $3.6 bn Japan chip plan after PM meets execs

Kishida is trying to boost the domestic chip industry, after the weaknesses in global semiconductor supply chains were exposed by developments including the pandemic and the ongoing US-China tussle over advanced tech.
Attendees at the Kishida meeting on Thursday included senior executives from Taiwan's TSMC, South Korean giant Samsung, and US titans Intel, Micron and IBM.
"Micron expects to invest up to 500 billion yen ($3.6 billion) in 1-gamma process technology over the next few years, with close support from the Japanese government," the firm said in a statement, referring to the production of advanced DRAM memory chips.
The investment would "enable the next wave of end-to-end technology innovation such as rapidly emerging generative artificial intelligence (AI) applications".
Micron added that it would be the first firm to bring extreme ultraviolet (EUV) chip-making to Japan.
It described the tech as the "most sophisticated semiconductor manufacturing process in the world".
Kishida told the executives that "the government will work towards further expansion of direct investment in Japan and support for the semiconductor industry", but there were no details on any financial support from Tokyo.
Bloomberg News had earlier reported that Kishida was set to hand Micron $1.5 billion in incentives.
Japan has already agreed to pour half a billion dollars into a new project to develop and make next-gen chips domestically.
That deal involves eight major companies, including Sony, SoftBank and Toyota, who are partnering in a new firm called Rapidus that hopes to begin mass production by 2027.
TSMC and Sony have also inked their own partnership for a $7 billion plant in Japan.
Last month, Europe too announced plans to ramp up local chip production, with the goal of doubling its current global market share to 20 percent by 2030.
- 'Economic coercion' -
Chips are the lifeblood of the modern global economy, powering everything from cars to smartphones, and they are forecast to become a $1 trillion industry globally by 2030.
Much of the world's semiconductor manufacturing is based in Taiwan.
Fears have grown about the impact of any Chinese military action to seize the self-ruled island, which it claims as its territory.
The chip industry moves by Japan and Europe come as the United States and China lock horns over access to advanced semiconductors.
Washington has in recent years sought to prevent advanced US chip tech from being exported to China, citing national security concerns.
Japan and the Netherlands recently announced their own export restrictions on chip items, without naming China.
Still, Beijing reacted angrily, and has called for a World Trade Organization review of the measures.
Last month, Chinese authorities also announced an investigation into Micron, which they said was intended to "safeguard national security".
Kishida's meeting with chip firms came a day before he hosts G7 leaders for a summit in the city of Hiroshima.
G7 leaders are expected to call for "de-risking" of crucial supply chains, and to warn of the risks of "economic coercion" by China.
bur-sah/qan
Related Links
Computer Chip Architecture, Technology and Manufacture
Nano Technology News From SpaceMart.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Private mission carrying Saudi astronauts launches to ISS
Private mission carrying first Saudi astronauts to visit ISS set for launch
Axiom Space's second crewed mission gets green light
Ax-2 crew carrying personal, cultural mementoes on launch to ISS
Rocket Lab to launch small satellite swarm for NASA
Sales rocket for Zenno's fuel-free satellite pointing system
Virgin Orbit receives more than 30 indications of interest under court approved bid procedures
For 191st time, SpaceX booster successfully returns after launch
A blancing act at Ubajara: Sol 3830
These sounds are out of this world
Perseverance images may show record of wild Martian river
Sitting still but not idling at Ubajara: Sols 3827-3829
"Tianzhou Express" is online again, with five highlights
Tianzhou 6 docks with Tiangong space station
China's cargo craft Tianzhou 6 ready for launch
Tianzhou-5 cargo craft separates from China's space station
|
Toshiba posts 35% decline in full-year net profit
Sidus Space selected by OneWeb to manufacture satellite hardware
Sidus Space expands global ground site network with new ATLAS contract
How NASA's work led to commercial spaceflight revolution
Beauty brand Lush unveils new Green Hub but business comes first
EU targets fast fashion in push for durable goods
Team uses 3D printing to strengthen key material in aerospace and energy utilities
GPR announces Series A funding on back of customer traction
Astronomers observe the first radiation belt seen outside of our solar system
Researchers uncover how primordial proteins formed on prebiotic earth
Bacteria survive on radioactive elements
Astronomers spot benzene in planet-forming disk around star for first time
NASA's Juno mission closing in on Io
Pioneer 11, launched 50 years ago, helped solve mysteries of the universe
NASA: Up to 4 of Uranus' moons could have water
New video series captures team working on NASA's Europa Clipper
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters