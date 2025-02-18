Meta plans undersea cable to link five continents

The cable will run for more than 50,000 kilometres (31,000 miles) between the US, South Africa, India, Brazil and "other regions", Meta wrote in a blog on Friday.
Global digital communication relies on a vast network of undersea conduits, with roughly 1.2 million kilometres of cable already installed, according to a 2024 report by the US-based Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).
Digital giants like Meta have recently muscled in to the world of subsea cables, long dominated by specialist companies like America's SubCom, France's ASN, Japan's NEC and China's HMN.
Intercontinental data flows underpin swathes of global economic activity, but suffer regular accidental damage from incidents like underwater landslides, tsunamis or dragging ship anchors.
They can also be targets for deliberate sabotage and spying.
NATO in January launched dedicated patrols of the Baltic Sea after suspected attacks on telecom and power cables that experts and politicians have blamed on Russia.
Dubbed "Project Waterworth", Meta's plan aims to "strengthen the scale and reliability of the world's digital highways... with the abundant, high speed connectivity needed to drive AI innovation".
The company said the cable project represented a "multi-billion-dollar, multi-year investment".
Meta's explicit citing of AI as a reason for laying the cable highlights the technology's bottomless appetite for data, likely to push global digital traffic ever higher in the years to come.
kf/tgb/jxb
Related Links
Satellite-based Internet technologies
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Busy day of research, lab maintenance, and cargo operations aboard ISS
China says opposes 'politicising' technology after Vance's AI warning
NASA's stranded astronauts Suni Williams, Butch Wilmore to get earlier homecoming
Momentus to conduct multi sensor rendezvous trial with US Air Force
Reusable Rocket Development Advances in China
SpaceX launches 21 more Starlink satellites from Florida
Putin sacks space agency chief after setbacks
KAIST develops AI-driven performance prediction model to advance space electric propulsion technology
Texas A&M scholar secures NASA funding to examine Martian dune dynamics
Meteor collision shakes Mars recorded by InSight
New Martian Crater Reveals Far-Reaching Seismic Signals
Approaching the Red Planet from the Kitchen
Astronaut insights from mid mission aboard Tiangong
Chinese Satellite Companies Expand Global Services with Advanced Networks and Constellations
China launches additional satellites for Spacesail Constellation
Shenzhou XIX crew completes second spacewalk mission
|
Sidus Space moves LizzieSat-3 to Vandenberg for upcoming orbit mission
NASA Pioneers Autonomous Tools for Satellite Swarms
UK Gains Advanced Space Simulation Facility from Amentum
Vodafone utilizes US satellite array for milestone mobile call
Trump creates energy council to power AI race with China
MIT engineers develop a fully 3D-printed electrospray engine
Saudi Arabia to invest $5B in AI data centre; UAE launch DeepSeek-inspired AI models
Sony hikes profit forecast on strong gaming business
Apply for the Davie Postdoctoral Fellowship in Artificial Intelligence for Astronomy
Wobbling Stars Lead to Discovery of Hidden Celestial Bodies in Gaia Data
Scientists measure Earth's cosmic detectability
Asteroid Bennu comes from a long-lost salty world with ingredients for life
New Study Suggests Trench-Like Features on Uranus' Moon Ariel May Be Windows to Its Interior
NASA Juno Mission Discovers Record-Breaking Volcanic Activity on Io
SwRI models suggest Pluto and Charon formed similarly to Earth and Moon
Citizen scientists help decipher Jupiter's cloud composition
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters