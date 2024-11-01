24/7 Space News
EARTH OBSERVATION
 LizzieSat 3 completes bus commissioning for multi mission AI operations
illustration only

LizzieSat 3 completes bus commissioning for multi mission AI operations

by Clarence Oxford
 Cape Canaveral FL (SPX) Dec 11, 2025

Sidus Space has completed bus-level commissioning of its LizzieSat-3 spacecraft, confirming that the satellite's core systems are operational in orbit and ready to support customer missions. LS-3 is part of the company's LizzieSat multi-mission constellation focused on providing space-based data services, integrated sensors, and autonomous on-orbit computing capabilities to government and commercial customers.

Following its deployment earlier this year, LS-3 completed post-launch evaluations, activated core subsystems, and integrated CUS-GNC's SpacePilot software to enable autonomous navigation and optimized orbital maneuvers. With bus commissioning now finalized, Sidus Space has moved to payload commissioning, supporting multiple customer payloads and completing upgrades, enhancements, and mission-specific requirements.

"The complete bus-level commissioning of LizzieSat-3 represents more than bringing another spacecraft online. One of the biggest challenges in remote sensing is keeping pace with rapidly evolving technology once a satellite is in orbit. The successful integration and validation of the autonomous GNC software is a significant advancement, improving pointing accuracy to less than 30 arcseconds (approximately 0.008 degrees) to meet stringent defense and space requirements. Our software-defined mindset allows us to update existing assets on the fly and respond quickly to shifting geopolitical and commercial needs," said Carol Craig, Founder and CEO of Sidus Space.

Similar to LizzieSat-1 and LizzieSat-2, LS-3 is a multi-mission platform that supports technology demonstrations, constellation-as-a-service programs, and data-as-a-service contracts, generating a mix of revenue streams. With spacecraft commissioning complete, LS-3 is prepared to provide AI-driven on-orbit sensor data processing through the Orlaith AI Platform running on the FeatherEdge edge computing system. The satellite's sensor suite includes high-resolution imaging systems and an Automatic Identification System payload that is already receiving maritime vessel data in near real time to support a multi-sensor analytics approach that combines AIS with other payload inputs for timely, actionable insights.

LS-3 extends the LizzieSat constellation demonstrated by LizzieSat-1 and LizzieSat-2, which validated Sidus Space's modular satellite architecture, rapid integration cycles, resilient on-orbit performance, and customer-driven payload flexibility. The new spacecraft adds higher performance, increased autonomy, and operational resiliency intended to support scalable constellation growth.

Sidus Space has additional LizzieSat units in production, with launches planned for late 2026 to expand constellation capacity and broaden service offerings. The successful commissioning of LS-3 is described by the company as a key step in building a platform for rising global demand for space-based data solutions.

"This achievement demonstrates the agility and reliability of our engineering and operations teams," said Lawrence Hollister, Chief Business Officer of Sidus Space. "Each milestone strengthens our ability to support the Department of Defense, allied sovereign partners, and commercial customers who rely on timely, accurate, and actionable data. LizzieSat-3 reflects our commitment to operational excellence and long-term value creation for shareholders."

Related Links
 Sidus Space
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
EARTH OBSERVATION
EarthCARE mission tightens cloud and aerosol impacts in next-generation climate models
 Paris (ESA) Dec 08, 2025
 True to its promise, the European Space Agency's EarthCARE satellite is now being used to directly quantify how clouds and airborne particles reshape the balance between incoming sunlight and outgoing heat that regulates Earth's climate, giving modelers a sharper and more observationally grounded view of this energy exchange. Although clouds and aerosols are generally thought to cool the planet, their combined effects on reflected solar radiation and emitted infrared energy remain one of the large ... read more
EARTH OBSERVATION
ISS to change commanders before Soyuz crew leaves orbit

 Micro nano robots aim to cut carbon buildup in closed life support systems

 NASA extends ISS National Lab management contract through 2030

 NASA celebrates a decade of student contributions to space crop production
EARTH OBSERVATION
EU dismisses 'completely crazy statements' after Musk attack

 Sea based rocket net recovery platform enters service for Chinese reusable launchers

 EU hits Musk's X with 120-mn-euro fine, sparking US ire

 LandSpace ZQ 3 Y1 rocket reaches orbit on first reusable flight attempt
EARTH OBSERVATION
Martian butterfly crater reveals low angle impact and buried lava history

 Bacterial partnership offers pathway to produce Mars regolith bricks for future habitats

 Chinese team runs long term Martian dust cycle simulation with GoMars model

 NASA rover hears electric crackles inside Mars dust devils
EARTH OBSERVATION
Wenchang spaceport hits record cadence with double-digit launches in 2025

 China consolidates new commercial space regulator and industry roadmap

 Beijing space lab targets orbital data centers for AI era

 China supports private space firms to expand global reach
EARTH OBSERVATION
Applied Aerospace and PCX create US flight and space hardware group

 EIB launches Space TechEU finance program for European space sector

 Iridium wins five year US Space Force contract to upgrade EMSS infrastructure

 Satellite surge threatens space telescopes, astronomers warn
EARTH OBSERVATION
IBM says buying data management firm Confluent for $11 bn

 Data centers: a view from the inside

 Microsoft announces $17.5 bn investment in India, its 'largest ever' in Asia

 Life, Culture and AI: Why 'plagiarism' Is Our Default Operating System
EARTH OBSERVATION
NASA backs WHOI effort to read organic signals from ocean worlds

 SPHERE debris disk survey maps hidden asteroid and comet belts in young planetary systems

 SwRI opens NOUR lab to track chemical pathways from nebulae to planetary systems

 Gels may have given early Earth chemistry a place to organize into life
EARTH OBSERVATION
SwRI links Uranus radiation belt mystery to solar storm driven waves

 Looking inside icy moons

 Saturn moon mission planning shifts to flower constellation theory

 Could these wacky warm Jupiters help astronomers solve the planet formation puzzle?
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.