LizzieSat 3 completes bus commissioning for multi mission AI operations

Following its deployment earlier this year, LS-3 completed post-launch evaluations, activated core subsystems, and integrated CUS-GNC's SpacePilot software to enable autonomous navigation and optimized orbital maneuvers. With bus commissioning now finalized, Sidus Space has moved to payload commissioning, supporting multiple customer payloads and completing upgrades, enhancements, and mission-specific requirements.
"The complete bus-level commissioning of LizzieSat-3 represents more than bringing another spacecraft online. One of the biggest challenges in remote sensing is keeping pace with rapidly evolving technology once a satellite is in orbit. The successful integration and validation of the autonomous GNC software is a significant advancement, improving pointing accuracy to less than 30 arcseconds (approximately 0.008 degrees) to meet stringent defense and space requirements. Our software-defined mindset allows us to update existing assets on the fly and respond quickly to shifting geopolitical and commercial needs," said Carol Craig, Founder and CEO of Sidus Space.
Similar to LizzieSat-1 and LizzieSat-2, LS-3 is a multi-mission platform that supports technology demonstrations, constellation-as-a-service programs, and data-as-a-service contracts, generating a mix of revenue streams. With spacecraft commissioning complete, LS-3 is prepared to provide AI-driven on-orbit sensor data processing through the Orlaith AI Platform running on the FeatherEdge edge computing system. The satellite's sensor suite includes high-resolution imaging systems and an Automatic Identification System payload that is already receiving maritime vessel data in near real time to support a multi-sensor analytics approach that combines AIS with other payload inputs for timely, actionable insights.
LS-3 extends the LizzieSat constellation demonstrated by LizzieSat-1 and LizzieSat-2, which validated Sidus Space's modular satellite architecture, rapid integration cycles, resilient on-orbit performance, and customer-driven payload flexibility. The new spacecraft adds higher performance, increased autonomy, and operational resiliency intended to support scalable constellation growth.
Sidus Space has additional LizzieSat units in production, with launches planned for late 2026 to expand constellation capacity and broaden service offerings. The successful commissioning of LS-3 is described by the company as a key step in building a platform for rising global demand for space-based data solutions.
"This achievement demonstrates the agility and reliability of our engineering and operations teams," said Lawrence Hollister, Chief Business Officer of Sidus Space. "Each milestone strengthens our ability to support the Department of Defense, allied sovereign partners, and commercial customers who rely on timely, accurate, and actionable data. LizzieSat-3 reflects our commitment to operational excellence and long-term value creation for shareholders."
