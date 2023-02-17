ADVERTISEMENT

 Japan's H3 rocket fails to leave the launch pad
The cause for the ignition failure is not yet clear and "it's expected that it will take longer to examine the situation," JAXA launch commentators said.
 by Jennifer Briggs
 Space Coast FL (SPX) Feb 17, 2023

Another setback for Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). Japan's H3 rocket was scheduled to lift off from Tanegashima Space Center, Japan at 10:37 a.m. Japan Standard Time on February 17th.

It was supposed to launch Advanced Land Observing Satellite-3 (ALOS-3), also known as Daichi-3 into a Sun-synchronous orbit (SSO). ALOS-3 is an advanced, Earth observing satellite, to be used for cartography, regional observation, disaster monitoring, and resource surveying.

JAXA aborted H3 rocket's first-ever launch attempt at T-0. According to the commentators during the livestream of the launch provided by JAXA that the two LE-9 engines that power the vehicle's core stage ignited, however one of its two solid rocket boosters did not.

The cause for the ignition failure is not yet clear and "it's expected that it will take longer to examine the situation," JAXA launch commentators said.

H3's maiden launch was originally targeted for February 14 but was postponed due to inclement weather.

