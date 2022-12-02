Japan's F-X sixth-generation fighter jet: game changer?



by Scott N. Romaniuk and Tobias Burgers



Sydney, Australia (SPX) Dec 02, 2022



Japan will announce its sixth-generation fighter, the Mitsubishi F-X air superiority stealth fighter, in December as part of its deepening security engagement with Western nations and the militarization begun under the previous Abe administration. The F-X programme is one of the costliest national undertakings in recent decades, with an estimated total price of about 1 trillion yen ($7.5 billion).

Japan's announcement in December will be a significant step toward the eventual development and deployment of sixth-generation fighters, which are seen as a key factor in deterring China from taking aggressive action against Japan. The decision also demonstrates its shift toward self-help in the defence of its islands. If Japan and its allies are unable to deter a Chinese aerial attack, the JASDF's primary mission is to intercept and destroy an attacking force.

In theory, the F-X could perform an advanced air superiority role and not only match but also outperform China's most modern heavy fighters, such as the J-11D and J-20. Japan's present fighter, the Mitsubishi F-2 multi-role fighter aircraft, has been in service since 2000, and will be retired in favour of the newer model.

The F-X will be a fighter equipped with two engines and the ability to carry six internal weapons. The Japanese desired their sixth-generation fighter to have a greater payload capacity than its American counterpart. The concept could be used as a low-profile, supersonic radar antenna coated in a layer of composite smart-skin sensors with dual functions: detecting the adversary and suppressing the aircraft's own radio-frequency emissions to avoid discovery and destruction. With supermaneuverability, Mach 3 (the afterburner), and tonnes of fuel, it is no surprise that this design appears to be in Japan's military future.

Only about sixty percent of the F-2 is manufactured in Japan. The remaining approximately forty percent is constructed throughout the United States. The fact that the F-2 has been jointly developed by Lockheed Martin and Mitsubishi is significant. Similarly, Japan's sixth-generation fighter plane would be a combination of Japanese and international efforts, with BAE Systems (UK) and Leonardo Aerospace, Defence and Security collaborating (Italy).

The engine for the F-X will be developed collaboratively by Rolls Royce (UK), IHI Corporation (formerly Ishikawajima-Harima Heavy Industries) (Japan), and Avio (Italy). Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) leads the fighter programme, which includes subcontractors IHI, Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI), Subaru, Toshiba, NEC, Fujitsu, and Mitsubishi Electric.

The cooperative effort might appear to deviate from the norm of Japan's postwar security alliance with the United States, but Japan has historically turned to western nations beyond The United States for its military programmes, despite the possibility of a divergence from its security ontology. Britain was instrumental in Japan's naval program's inception. Similar to its current defence alliances, it relied on the United Kingdom to construct a portion of its warships. States often "shop around" for weapons and weapon systems.

The F-2 will be phased out of service sometime between 2028 and 2030, at which point production of the replacement fighter will begin. The first test flight of the combat plane is planned for 2030. The year 2035 will be pivotal when the United States, the United Kingdom, and China all put their new planes into service. Also around this time, Japan will begin retiring its ageing fleet of more over a hundred F-2 fighters, all of which were built in Japan. The cost of the aircraft is expected to reach and maybe exceed Yen 20 billion ($179 million).

Japan appears to be on a stealth fighter quest, driven in part by China-related security concerns, but also by a desire and need to keep up with American military technology, including intelligence system synchronisation.

As of yet, there has been no conclusive answer to the question of what kind of fighter jet would be most beneficial for Japan. The new fighter is incredibly expensive and will require substantial coordination to secure the availability of essential mechanical components, but it has surprised Japan's competitors and propelled the country to the top of the weapons system R and D league.

Japan places a premium on strong air defence. A fighter equipped with long range endurance, remarkable speed to intercept opposing aircraft before they can strike, and imposing manoeuvrability (yes, dogfights still exist) is the ideal tool for this task. As it is, Japan's armed forces are outnumbered by the People's Liberation Army of China (PLAAF), and their resources are already stretched thin due to the heavy security burdens imposed by Russia and North Korea.

Given their superiority over the F-35 with the exception of its conspicuously absent stealthiness, Japan's F-15J (Peace Eagle) fighters would be a good fit for the role. The F-X, however, must be acknowledged as a future fighter, even if it does offer opportunities for further future upgrades and modifications based on security needs. Despite the fact that the fighter was a group effort, "indigenous" refers to a sense of technological sovereignty at home.

To host instrumentation and other technology adopted and imported from weapons like the Mitsubishi X-2 Shinshin, the F-X, or the soon-to-be F-3, will function as a multipurpose platform that will necessarily play a vital role in Japan's future national defence. Due to the high price and limited availability, adaptation will be essential for future weapon systems. As a result of its design, the future fighter will facilitate the sharing of technology and the establishment of partnerships between amicable states and industries, so fostering civil-military cooperation and cultural interaction.

Dr. Scott N. Romaniuk is a visiting fellow at the International Centre for Policing and Security, University of South Wales, U.K., and a non-resident expert at the Taiwan Center for Security Studies.

Tobias Burgers is an assistant professor in the faculty of Social Studies at Fulbright University, Vietnam, and a CCRC fellow at the Cyber Civilization Research Center at Keio University.



