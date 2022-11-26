. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
SPACE TRAVEL
Japan space agency says research team tampered with ISS experiment
 by Matt Bernardini
 Tokyo (UPI) Nov 26, 2022

stock image only

Japan's space agency said Friday that a research team had tampered with data from an experiment simulating life on the International Space Station.

The team, headed by astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, will be "appropriately" punished because he had a supervisory role in the experiment, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, said.

The experiments occurred in 2016 and 2017 and involved 40 participants. They stayed in isolation chambers for two weeks to mimic what astronauts would face during planetary exploration. Researchers interviewed the subjects to assess their mental state.

However, JAXA said that two researchers compiled psychiatric assessments without conducting interviews and rewrote diagnoses.

The agency began to investigate the project after noticing discrepancies in the data.

Furukawa is due to start a long-term stay at the International Space Station in or after 2023. JAXA says the misconduct has no impact on the plan for now.

JAXA Vice President Hiroshi Sasaki said, "sloppy management of the experiment has damaged the credibility of (our) research data and the scientific value of research as a whole."

Source: United Press International


Related Links
 Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency
 Space Tourism, Space Transport and Space Exploration News

Thanks for being there;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5+ Billed Monthly

paypal only
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal


SPACE TRAVEL
With new supplies, space station astronauts to research mending broken bones
 Washington DC (UPI) Nov 21, 2021
 New research on the International Space Station will include implantable drug delivery devices and an adhesive that can stimulate bone growth. SpaceX will launch a resupply mission as early as Tuesday to deliver a payload of items developed by commercial companies that need to be tested in orbit. The launch window opens at 3:54 p.m. EST. It will be the 26th commercial resupply service mission by SpaceX and NASA. The Falcon 9 rocket is to be launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Flori ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SPACE TRAVEL
At NASA, France's Macron and US vow strong space cooperation

 SpaceX resupply cargo capsule docks with International Space Station

 Japan space agency says research team tampered with ISS experiment

 NASA temporarily loses communication with Orion spacecraft
SPACE TRAVEL
Pulsar Fusion funded by the UK Govt to construct a nuclear based space engine

 Arianespace supporting the European Union's Copernicus program with Vega C

 Arianespace Ariane 6 to launch Intelsat satellites

 SpaceX again postpones Japanese moon lander launch
SPACE TRAVEL
NASA May Have Landed on a Martian Megatsunami Deposit Nearly 50 Years Ago

 Analyzing the rhythmically layered bedrock above the marker band: Sols 3669-3670

 NASA awards contract for Mars Sample Return systems

 Back to the Marker Band - Sols 3667-3668
SPACE TRAVEL
China's six astronauts in two missions make historic gathering in space

 China latest astronaut crew docks at the Tiangong Space Station

 Tiangong space station open to world

 China ready to implement moon landing project
SPACE TRAVEL
Calling all space detectives to hack an exoplanet

 AST SpaceMobile announces pricing of upsized $75M public offering of Class A common stock

 SiriusXM commissions Maxar to build two satellites

 The new astronauts selected by the European Space Agency
SPACE TRAVEL
AWS successfully runs AWS compute and machine learning services on an orbiting satellite

 NASA awards contract for 3D-printed construction on moon, Mars

 Kayhan Space awarded grant to develop autonomous collision avoidance capabilities in space

 Eutelsat selects Thales Alenia Space to build a new flexible software-defined satellite
SPACE TRAVEL
Extraterrestrial signal search is underway using the southern hemisphere's biggest radio telescope

 An exoplanet atmosphere as never seen before

 Many planets could have atmospheres rich in helium, study finds

 NASA's Webb reveals an exoplanet atmosphere as never seen before
SPACE TRAVEL
The PI's Perspective: Extended Mission 2 Begins!

 NASA's Europa Clipper gets its wheels for traveling in deep space

 Mars and Jupiter moons meet

 NASA studies origins of dwarf planet Haumea








Reuters Events SMR and Advanced Reactor 2023






Reuters Events SMR and Advanced Reactor 2023


The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2022 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.