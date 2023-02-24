ADVERTISEMENT

24/7 Space News
INTERNET SPACE
 Japanese anime sees challenge from China at Berlin fest
stock image only
Japanese anime sees challenge from China at Berlin fest
 By Femke COLBORNE
 Berlin (AFP) Feb 24, 2023

Anime director Makoto Shinkai on Friday said China could eventually leapfrog Japan on the global animation stage as Chinese animated drama "Art College 1994" had its world premiere in Berlin.

Shinkai's "Suzume", among the contenders for the Golden Bear at this year's Berlinale film festival, has made a splash amid a global boom in Japanese anime.

But "Art College 1994", Chinese director Liu Jian's animated portrait of a group of art students in the 1990s, has also got the critics talking.

Screen Daily said it "evokes a specific time and a place so vividly that you can almost taste the stale cigarette smoke and cheap beer".

"The quality of (Chinese) movies is improving rapidly, and they're also able to build those unique characters that we have in Japan," Shinkai told AFP.

"So I think that sooner or later they're going to overtake us."

Until 10 years ago, Japanese anime creators were "very confident that they were creating the best and most unique animation movies in the world", Shinkai said.

"But I think that this has changed in recent years, and most of my peers think that way as well."

The global market for Japanese anime grew 13 percent to an all-time high of 2.74 trillion yen ($20 billion) in 2021, according to the Association of Japanese Animations.

But Chinese films are catching up.

"In recent years there are more and more Chinese animation films coming out and they are becoming more and more diverse, not only commercial but also arthouse," Liu told AFP.

"Many commercial Chinese animations are influenced by Japanese animation but they are starting to find their own style," he said.

- McDonald's and Michael Jackson -

"Art College 1994", based on Liu's own experiences as an art student in the 1990s, is also competing for the Golden Bear, to be awarded Saturday by jury president Kristen Stewart.

The film tracks half a dozen young people as they pursue their studies, caught between Chinese traditions and Western influences.

Deep discussions about French literature and German philosophy are held as the students contemplate the meaning of art and their place in the world.

Not-so-subtle signs of Western influence are everywhere, with McDonald's and Michael Jackson both putting in a cameo appearance.

The early 1990s was "a very special period... where art and literature were prospering not only in China but also worldwide", said Liu, 53.

"At that time not only students but also people outside the campus were talking about these kinds of topics. It was a very energetic period."

Liu himself studied painting at Nanjing University of the Arts and began making animations in 1995.

He now also works as a college teacher and said some of his students who were born in the 1990s or later had watched the film.

"They are very curious about that period because it's very different, they don't have cellphones or the internet at that moment," he said.

Liu's dark comedy "Have a Nice Day" was the first Chinese animated film to compete at the Berlinale in 2017.

fec/dlc/cw

MCDONALD'S

Related Links
 Satellite-based Internet technologies

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT

Commercial UAV Expo | Sept 5-7, 2023 | Las Vegas

Tweet

ADVERTISEMENT

INTERNET SPACE
TFT strategy to enhance flexible display panel performance
 Pohang, South Korea (SPX) Feb 17, 2023
 Advances in display technologies prompt the development of electronic products with foldable and flexible panels. Flexible displays have thin-film transistors (TFTs) built in that act as an on/off light switch for the display. At the same time, important considerations for the advancement of next generation displays include electrical charge transmission velocity, operation stability, and production cost reduction. Recently, a research team at POSTECH has proposed a highly efficient crosslinking s ... read more
INTERNET SPACE
Crew-6 ready for launch and a program of scientific studies on ISS

 Farming on the Moon

 SpaceX Dragon crewed flight to ISS pushed back 24 hours

 Russia claims Progress leak caused by an "external impact"

INTERNET SPACE
World's first 3D-printed rocket Terran 1 is ready for its maiden flight

 NASA, SpaceX delay Sunday Crew-6 flight until Monday

 SpaceX Endeavour's crew arrive at KSC ahead of launch

 Flight Crew Arrives at NASA's Kennedy Space Center for Crew-6 Mission
INTERNET SPACE
Drilling the Marker Band Again: Sols 3750-3751

 Better tools needed to determine ancient life on Mars

 Another Busy Day on Mars: Sol 3749

 Perseverance set to begin third year on Mars at Jezero Crater
INTERNET SPACE
China's space station experiments pave way for new space technology

 China solicits logos for manned space missions in 2023

 Two crews set for Tiangong station in '23

 Large number of launches planned
INTERNET SPACE
Space Daily retools to AI/ML centric Content Management System

 Public work begins on UK's largest commercial satellite control centre

 AFRL establishes one-stop shop for partnerships

 Sidus Space secures additional launches with SpaceX
INTERNET SPACE
Scientists identify new mechanism of corrosion

 JEMCA, a new electron microscope center to advance in research into structural biology and new materials

 Is biodegradable better? Making sense of 'compostable' plastics

 Scientists believe they've found untapped helium reserves
INTERNET SPACE
CARMENES project boosts the number of known planets in the solar neighbourhood

 "Forbidden" planet orbiting small star challenges gas giant formation theories

 Very Large Telescope captures direct images of bright exoplanet

 Does ice in the Universe contain the molecules making up the building blocks of life in planetary systems?
INTERNET SPACE
Newly discovered form of salty ice could exist on surface of extraterrestrial moons

 New aurorae detected on Jupiter's four largest moons

 JUICE's final take-off before lift-off

 A new ring system discovered in our Solar System
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters


ADVERTISEMENT



The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2023 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.