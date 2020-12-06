. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
IRON AND ICE
Japan space agency hails return of asteroid dust on Earth
 By Sara HUSSEIN, Kyoko HASEGAWA
 Tokyo (AFP) Dec 6, 2020

Japan space agency officials on Sunday hailed the arrival of rare asteroid samples on Earth after they were collected by space probe Hayabusa-2 during an unprecedented mission.

In a streak of light across the night sky, a capsule containing the precious specimens taken from a distant asteroid arrived on Earth after being dropped off by the probe.

Scientists hope the samples, which are expected to amount to no more than 0.1 grams of material, could help shed light on the origin of life and the formation of the universe.

"After six years of space travel, the box of treasures was able to land in Australia's Woomera this morning," Databus-2 project manager Yuichi Tsuda told a press conference.

The capsule carrying samples entered the atmosphere just before 2:30 am Japan time (1730 GMT Saturday), creating a shooting-star-like fireball as it entered Earth's atmosphere en route to the landing site Down Under.

A few hours later, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) confirmed the samples had been recovered, with help from beacons emitted by the capsule as it plummeted to Earth after separating from Hayabusa-2 on Saturday, while the fridge-sized probe was about 220,000 kilometres (137,000 miles) away.

"The capsule landed in perfect form, and the probe is moving on to another mission," Tsuda said.

The capsule, recovered in the southern Australian desert, will now be in the hands of scientists performing initial analysis including checking for any gas emissions.

It will then be sent to Japan.

Megan Clark, chief of the Australian Space Agency, congratulated the "wonderful achievement".

"2020 has been a difficult year all around the world" but the Hayabusa-2 helped "renew our faith in the world, and our trust (in) and appreciation" of the science of the outer universe, she said.

- Samples with organic material? -

The samples were collected by Hayabusa-2, which launched in 2014, from the asteroid Ryugu, about 300 million kilometres from Earth.

The probe collected both surface dust and pristine material from below the surface that was stirred up by firing an "impactor" into the asteroid.

The material is believed to be unchanged since the time the universe was formed.

Larger celestial bodies like Earth went through radical changes including heating and solidifying, changing the composition of the materials on their surface and below.

But "when it comes to smaller planets or smaller asteroids, these substances were not melted, and therefore it is believed that substances from 4.6 billion years ago are still there," Hayabusa-2 mission manager Makoto Yoshikawa told reporters before the capsule arrived.

Scientists are especially keen to discover whether the samples contain organic matter, which could have helped seed life on Earth.

"We still don't know the origin of life on Earth and through this Hayabusa-2 mission, if we are able to study and understand these organic materials from Ryugu, it could be that these organic materials were the source of life on Earth," Yoshikawa said.

"We've never had materials like this before... water and organic matters will be subject to research, so this is a very valuable opportunity," said Motoo Ito, senior researcher at the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology.

Half of Hayabusa-2's samples will be shared between JAXA, US space agency NASA and other international organisations, and the rest kept for future study as advances are made in analytic technology.

- More tasks for Hayabusa-2 -

The work is not over for Hayabusa-2, which will now begin an extended mission targeting two new asteroids.

It will complete a series of orbits around the sun for around six years before approaching the first of the asteroids -- named 2001 CC21 -- in July 2026.

The probe will not get as close as it did to Ryugu, but scientists hope it will be able to photograph CC21 and that the fly-by will help develop knowledge about how to protect Earth against asteroid impact.

Hayabusa-2 will then head towards its main target, 1998 KY26, a ball-shaped asteroid with a diameter of just 30 metres.

When the probe arrives at the asteroid in July 2031, it will be approximately 300 million kilometres from Earth.

It will observe and photograph the asteroid, no easy task given that it is spinning rapidly, rotating on its axis about every 10 minutes.

But Hayabusa-2 is unlikely to land and collect samples, as it probably would not have enough fuel to return them to Earth.


Related Links
 Asteroid and Comet Mission News, Science and Technology

Thanks for being there;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5+ Billed Monthly

paypal only
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal


IRON AND ICE
Special delivery: Japan space probe to bring asteroid dust to Earth
 Tokyo (AFP) Dec 4, 2020
 Call it a special delivery: after six years in space, Japan's Hayabusa-2 probe is heading home, but only to drop off its rare asteroid samples before starting a new mission. The fridge-sized probe, launched in December 2014, has already thrilled scientists by landing on and gathering material from an asteroid some 300 million kilometres (185 million miles) from Earth. But its work isn't over yet, with scientists from Japan's space agency JAXA now planning to extend its mission for more than a de ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

IRON AND ICE
COVID-19 drug research and bio-mining launching to the International Space Station

 Turkey's Space Strategy: Trilateral Cooperation With Russia, Kazakhstan is Logical, Agency Head Says

 SpaceX to carry heart tissue, fiber optics lab to space station

 Voyager 1 and 2 detect new kind of solar electron burst
IRON AND ICE
NASA awards contract for flight and integration services

 EUMETSAT confirms the choice of Arianespace's European launchers for its future missions

 China to build new production base for solid rockets

 Chinese scientists test prototype hypersonic aircraft engine to go anywhere in 2 hours
IRON AND ICE
Best region for life on Mars was far below surface

 Biomining study could unlock future settlements on other worlds

 New tech can get oxygen, fuel from Mars's salty water

 Laboratory experiments unravelling the mystery of the Mars moon Phobos
IRON AND ICE
China plans to launch new space science satellites

 How it took decades for space program to take off

 China to Begin Construction of Its Space Station Next Year

 Moon mission tasked with number of firsts for China
IRON AND ICE
OneWeb's satellite plant returns to full-scale production

 Germany blocks Chinese takeover of satellite tech company: report

 NT forging ahead in the space race

 Telesat to become public company through agreement with Loral Space and Communications and PSP Investments
IRON AND ICE
Lincoln Laboratory is designing a payload to integrate on Japanese satellites

 New Data Confirm 2020 SO to be the Upper Centaur Rocket Booster from the 1960's

 Microchip offer Low-Power Radiation-Tolerant PolarFire FPGA ahead of spaceflight qualification

 Raytheon awarded $235.6M for production of Silent Knight Radar
IRON AND ICE
Rochester researchers uncover key clues about the solar system's history

 Fast-moving gas flowing away from young star's asteroid belt may be caused by icy comet vaporisation

 Rapid-forming giants could disrupt spiral protoplanetary discs giants

 Here's Looking at You, MKID
IRON AND ICE
Swedish space instrument participates in the search for life around Jupiter

 Researchers model source of eruption on Jupiter's moon Europa

 Radiation Does a Bright Number on Jupiter's Moon

 New plans afoot beyond Pluto








Reuters Events SMR and Advanced Reactor 2023






Reuters Events SMR and Advanced Reactor 2023


The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2022 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.