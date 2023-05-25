ADVERTISEMENT

24/7 Space News
AEROSPACE
 Japan says scrambled jets after Russian planes seen off coasts
Japan says scrambled jets after Russian planes seen off coasts
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Tokyo (AFP) May 25, 2023

Japan scrambled fighter jets Thursday after Russian "intelligence-gathering" aircraft were detected off its coasts along the Pacific Ocean and Sea of Japan, the country's Joint Staff said.

One Russian aircraft travelled from Japan's north down along part of its west coast, while the other took a similar route along the opposite coast and returned the same way, the Joint Staff said in a brief statement.

"In response, fighters of the Air Self-Defense Force's Northern Air Force and other units were scrambled," it added.

There was no further information on the incident, which comes days after Japan hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the G7 in Hiroshima.

Japan has joined Western allies in sanctioning Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, and has warned of the threat posed by Russia.

Its latest security document, which once called for enhanced ties and cooperation with Russia, now warns that Moscow's military posturing in Asia and cooperation with China are "a strong security concern".

In May 2022, Chinese and Russian military jets carried out joint flights near Japan immediately after a meeting of the US-led Quad grouping in Tokyo.

And more recently Moscow has carried out military exercises including test-firing missiles in the Sea of Japan.

Russia considers Japan to be a "hostile" country -- a designation it shares with all European Union countries, the United States and its allies, including Britain and Australia.

Tokyo had complex relations with Moscow before the invasion of Ukraine in February, and the two sides have yet to sign a post-World War II peace treaty.

Attempts to do so have been hampered by a long-running dispute over islands controlled by Russia, which calls them the Kurils.

Related Links
 Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT

Commercial UAV Expo | Sept 5-7, 2023 | Las Vegas

Tweet

ADVERTISEMENT

AEROSPACE
Biden to nominate Air Force general as top US officer
 Washington (AFP) May 24, 2023
 US President Joe Biden will on Thursday nominate Air Force General Charles Brown to replace Army General Mark Milley as the country's top military officer. Brown would become the second Black officer to serve as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff - after Colin Powell from 1989-1993 - at a time when the Pentagon is headed by Lloyd Austin, the country's first Black secretary of defense. The nomination for Brown to replace Milley - whose term ends in September - will be made at a Rose Garden ... read more
AEROSPACE
Private mission carrying first Saudi astronauts to visit ISS set for launch

 'Startup Nation' Israel hopes to ride out storm

 NASA begins feedback process for Moon to Mars Architecture

 Axiom Space's second crewed mission gets green light
AEROSPACE
South Korea postpones third launch of homegrown rocket

 Designing a next generation hypersonic demonstrator

 Rocket carrying Saudi man and woman launches to ISS

 Pair of NASA weather satellites to launch from New Zealand
AEROSPACE
Remotely waiting in Gale: Sols 3832-3833

 Perseverance captures view of Mars' Belva Crater

 Martian crust like heavy armour

 What's so special about large grains on Mars
AEROSPACE
China's next space exploration to feature new faces

 "Tianzhou Express" is online again, with five highlights

 Tianzhou 6 docks with Tiangong space station

 China's cargo craft Tianzhou 6 ready for launch
AEROSPACE
Iridium adds to constellation resilience with launch of spare satellites

 US FCC signs off on Viasat acquisition of Inmarsat

 Terran Orbital building satellite manufacturing facility

 Inmarsat selects SWISSto12's HummingSat for I-8 satellites to power L-Band network
AEROSPACE
TransAstra receives Space Force contract to explore in-orbit propulsion systems

 Heinrich Hertz mission ready for launch

 Team uses 3D printing to strengthen key material in aerospace and energy utilities

 Momentus deploys Qosmosys satellite and on-orbit support of Caltech hosted payload
AEROSPACE
Global team simulates message from extraterrestrial intelligence to Earth

 NASA's Spitzer, TESS find potentially volcano-covered Earth-size world

 Astronomers observe the first radiation belt seen outside of our solar system

 Researchers uncover how primordial proteins formed on prebiotic earth
AEROSPACE
NASA's Juno mission closing in on Io

 Pioneer 11, launched 50 years ago, helped solve mysteries of the universe

 NASA: Up to 4 of Uranus' moons could have water

 New video series captures team working on NASA's Europa Clipper
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters


ADVERTISEMENT



The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2023 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.