24/7 Space News
AEROSPACE
 India, China to 'expedite' restarting direct flights
India, China to 'expedite' restarting direct flights
 by AFP Staff Writers
 New Delhi (AFP) June 13, 2025

India said Friday it had agreed with neighbouring China to "expedite" the process to resume direct flights between them in a sign of further improvement in ties, although no timeline was given.

Flights were halted after the Covid-19 pandemic and a subsequent deadly clash in 2020 between their troops on the Himalayan border.

"The two sides agreed to expedite steps involved in resuming direct air services," New Delhi's foreign ministry said in a statement.

It came a day after the country's top career diplomat Vikram Misri met Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong in India.

In Beijing, foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said China had "a positive attitude" towards resuming flights after five years.

"Resuming direct flights between China and India is conducive to personnel exchanges and cooperation between the two sides and is in the common interests of both sides," Lin told a regular press conference in Beijing.

New Delhi and Beijing first announced in January an in-principle agreement to restart flights.

The neighbours also agreed to take "practical steps for visa facilitation and exchanges between media and think tanks", the ministry's statement added.

About 500 monthly direct flights operated between China and India before the pandemic, according to Indian media outlet Moneycontrol.

There are already regular flights between India and Hong Kong.

India and China are intense rivals competing for influence across South Asia.

At least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers were killed in the 2020 skirmish in a remote stretch along their 3,500-kilometre (2,200-mile) high-altitude frontier.

India then moved closer to the United States-led Quad alliance -- which also includes Japan and Australia -- which seeks to counter China's growing influence in the Asia-Pacific region.

New Delhi also clamped down on Chinese companies, preventing them from investing in critical economic sectors, along with a ban on hundreds of Chinese gaming and e-commerce apps, including TikTok.

Mutual distrust remains.

But they agreed to pull back troops posted at a key flashpoint along the disputed border in October, shortly before a rare formal meeting between Indan Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Later this month, China is expected to allow Indian pilgrims to trek to Mount Kailash in Tibet, a site holy to Hindus and Buddhists.

Indians have not been allowed to take part in the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrimage since it was also stopped in 2020.

Related Links
 Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
AEROSPACE
Philippines signs deal for 12 fighter jets: S. Korea manufacturer
 Manila (AFP) June 4, 2025
 The Philippines has signed a contract for 12 more FA-50 fighter jets, its South Korean manufacturer said Wednesday, three months after one of the planes crashed during a mission against communist rebels. Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) valued the deal with the Department of National Defense at $700 million, with delivery of the jets to be completed by 2030. The Philippines, which has yet to confirm the pact, previously purchased a dozen of the light warplanes in 2014. In a statement, the So ... read more
AEROSPACE
Momentus to Host Portal Space Systems' First In-space Tech Demo

 Vienna calling: Strauss's 'Blue Danube' waltzes into outer space

 UAH Lab Investigates Microgravity Effects on Microbial Gene Transfer

 Trump says withdrawing Musk ally as nominee to head NASA
AEROSPACE
Rocket Lab Schedules Third Electron Launch in 24 Days to Deploy Next Mission for iQPS

 Northrop Grumman Commits $50 Million to Firefly Aerospace to Drive Eclipse Medium Launch Vehicle

 Starship tumbles back to Ocean after reaching a nominal orbit

 Dawn Aerospace Opens Orders for Aurora Suborbital Spaceplane with 2027 Deliveries Planned
AEROSPACE
NASA's MAVEN Makes First Observation of Atmospheric Sputtering at Mars

 NASA discovers phenomenon that could have led to water loss on Mars

 Rocky road geology reveals billion year story inside Martian crater

 Martian dust devil photobombs NASA Perseverance rover in milestone selfie
AEROSPACE
China Establishes UN-SPIDER Regional Support Office at Wuhan University

 Tiangong returns largest sample set yet for biological and materials science research

 Space is a place to found a community not a colony

 China's Shenzhou-19 astronauts return to Earth
AEROSPACE
After 50 successful years, the European Space Agency has some big challenges ahead

 Maxar Space Systems Selected to Build High-Power EchoStar XXVI Satellite

 SpaceX sends 27 Starlink satellites into orbit from California

 SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
AEROSPACE
New laser smaller than a penny can measure objects at ultrafast rates

 Reddit sues AI giant Anthropic over content use

 Virtual reality beneficial for remote instruction - but there's a time limit

 Beijing proposes easing export of rare earths to EU
AEROSPACE
Space pebbles and rocks play pivotal role in giant planet's formation

 How chaotic planet formation may explain wide-orbit worlds like Planet Nine

 Doubt cast on claim of 'hints' of life on faraway planet

 A rare planet may orbit brown dwarf pair at right angles
AEROSPACE
SwRI study shows Europa's icy surface constantly reshaping

 The hunt for mysterious 'Planet Nine' offers up a surprise

 Jupiter Was Formerly Twice Its Current Size and Had a Much Stronger Magnetic Field

 SwRI Gathers First Ultraviolet Data from NASA's Europa Clipper Mission
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.