India, China to 'expedite' restarting direct flights

Flights were halted after the Covid-19 pandemic and a subsequent deadly clash in 2020 between their troops on the Himalayan border.
"The two sides agreed to expedite steps involved in resuming direct air services," New Delhi's foreign ministry said in a statement.
It came a day after the country's top career diplomat Vikram Misri met Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong in India.
In Beijing, foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said China had "a positive attitude" towards resuming flights after five years.
"Resuming direct flights between China and India is conducive to personnel exchanges and cooperation between the two sides and is in the common interests of both sides," Lin told a regular press conference in Beijing.
New Delhi and Beijing first announced in January an in-principle agreement to restart flights.
The neighbours also agreed to take "practical steps for visa facilitation and exchanges between media and think tanks", the ministry's statement added.
About 500 monthly direct flights operated between China and India before the pandemic, according to Indian media outlet Moneycontrol.
There are already regular flights between India and Hong Kong.
India and China are intense rivals competing for influence across South Asia.
At least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers were killed in the 2020 skirmish in a remote stretch along their 3,500-kilometre (2,200-mile) high-altitude frontier.
India then moved closer to the United States-led Quad alliance -- which also includes Japan and Australia -- which seeks to counter China's growing influence in the Asia-Pacific region.
New Delhi also clamped down on Chinese companies, preventing them from investing in critical economic sectors, along with a ban on hundreds of Chinese gaming and e-commerce apps, including TikTok.
Mutual distrust remains.
But they agreed to pull back troops posted at a key flashpoint along the disputed border in October, shortly before a rare formal meeting between Indan Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Later this month, China is expected to allow Indian pilgrims to trek to Mount Kailash in Tibet, a site holy to Hindus and Buddhists.
Indians have not been allowed to take part in the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrimage since it was also stopped in 2020.
Related Links
Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Momentus to Host Portal Space Systems' First In-space Tech Demo
Vienna calling: Strauss's 'Blue Danube' waltzes into outer space
UAH Lab Investigates Microgravity Effects on Microbial Gene Transfer
Trump says withdrawing Musk ally as nominee to head NASA
Rocket Lab Schedules Third Electron Launch in 24 Days to Deploy Next Mission for iQPS
Northrop Grumman Commits $50 Million to Firefly Aerospace to Drive Eclipse Medium Launch Vehicle
Starship tumbles back to Ocean after reaching a nominal orbit
Dawn Aerospace Opens Orders for Aurora Suborbital Spaceplane with 2027 Deliveries Planned
NASA's MAVEN Makes First Observation of Atmospheric Sputtering at Mars
NASA discovers phenomenon that could have led to water loss on Mars
Rocky road geology reveals billion year story inside Martian crater
Martian dust devil photobombs NASA Perseverance rover in milestone selfie
China Establishes UN-SPIDER Regional Support Office at Wuhan University
Tiangong returns largest sample set yet for biological and materials science research
Space is a place to found a community not a colony
China's Shenzhou-19 astronauts return to Earth
|
After 50 successful years, the European Space Agency has some big challenges ahead
Maxar Space Systems Selected to Build High-Power EchoStar XXVI Satellite
SpaceX sends 27 Starlink satellites into orbit from California
SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
New laser smaller than a penny can measure objects at ultrafast rates
Reddit sues AI giant Anthropic over content use
Virtual reality beneficial for remote instruction - but there's a time limit
Beijing proposes easing export of rare earths to EU
Space pebbles and rocks play pivotal role in giant planet's formation
How chaotic planet formation may explain wide-orbit worlds like Planet Nine
Doubt cast on claim of 'hints' of life on faraway planet
A rare planet may orbit brown dwarf pair at right angles
SwRI study shows Europa's icy surface constantly reshaping
The hunt for mysterious 'Planet Nine' offers up a surprise
Jupiter Was Formerly Twice Its Current Size and Had a Much Stronger Magnetic Field
SwRI Gathers First Ultraviolet Data from NASA's Europa Clipper Mission
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters