ICEYE secures $65M funding extension reaching $158M total for 2024 investments

The latest funding round included participation from Solidium Oy, BlackRock, Seraphim, Plio Limited, and Christo Georgiev. The financing package combines debt and equity instruments, supporting ICEYE's plans to expand its SAR satellite constellation, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) platform, and other related systems. To date, ICEYE has raised over $500 million.
With these additional resources, ICEYE aims to continue its rapid growth trajectory, focusing on enhancing its ISR capabilities to meet increasing global demand while solidifying its position as a market leader in the space technology ecosystem.
"ICEYE has experienced unwavering momentum over the past few years. This extension of our growth funding round further bolsters ICEYE's investment in its capabilities and enables us to respond even better to the growing demand for space-based technology in the global defense and ISR markets," said Susan Repo, CFO at ICEYE.
Reima Rytsola, CEO of Solidium, remarked, "Extending the growth funding to support ICEYE growth is well in line with our investment strategy. Our view is that ICEYE continues to have strong potential to grow to a nationally significant company and foster a completely new technology cluster in Finland."
Citigroup served as the exclusive private placement agent for this transaction.
Related Links
ICEYE
Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Five Ways to Explore NASA's Portfolio of Technologies with TechPort 4.0
Space Gardens
NASA names agency veteran as deputy manager of deep space program
SpaceX to launch more private astronaut missions to ISS
SpaceX scrubs launch from Florida, but one lifts off from California
Venus Aerospace ignites VDR2 engine in major milestone
Japanese startup's space rocket launch fails
FAA issues License Authorization for SpaceX Starship Flight 7
NASA honours Algerian parks with Martian namesakes
Anthropologists urge preservation of human artifacts on Mars
New study questions the potential for liquid brines on Mars
NASA Mars Orbiter captures dust-covered InSight Lander
China's space journey continues apace
Shenzhou XIX crew completes successful spacewalk outside Tiangong station
China boosts Lunar and Mars mission capabilities with advanced Long March rockets
Long March 12 set for inaugural launch from Hainan space center
|
UNIBAP: Contec Space Optics orders iX10 solution for satellite constellation
Momentus prices $5M At-The-Market Offering under NASDAQ rules
Sidus Space secures $14M in private placement financing
NASA outlines long-term goals for human presence in low earth orbit
Transforming education with virtual reality and artificial intelligence
Unlocking new potential in 2D superconducting polymers
Materials with unexpected electronic properties found in twisted layers
HKUST unveils high-speed thermal-electric aerosol printer for piezoelectric biofilm production
New study uncovers variety in Arctic Ocean hydrothermal vent systems
Living in the deep, dark, slow lane: Insights from the first global appraisal of microbiomes in Earth's subsurface environments
The light of TRAPPIST-1 b analyzed at two wavelengths reveals key insights into its nature
Planet-forming discs persist longer in early Universe environments
Jovian vortex hunter catalog reveals stunning insights into Jupiter's atmosphere
Juno identifies localized magma chambers driving Io's volcanic activity
NASA marks ten years of Hubble's Outer Planets Survey
Magnetic tornado is stirring up the haze at Jupiter's poles
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters