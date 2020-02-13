. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Hyper-Kamiokande Project is officially approved
 by Staff Writers
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Feb 13, 2020

Stock image Kamiokande neutrino detector.

Hyper-Kamiokande (HK or Hyper-K) project is the world-leading international scientific research project hosted by Japan aiming to elucidate the origin of matter and the Grand Unified Theory of elementally particles. The project consists of the Hyper-K detector, which has an 8.4 times larger fiducial mass than its predecessor, Super-Kamiokande, equipped with newly developed high-sensitivity photosensors and a high-intensity neutrino beam produced by an upgraded J-PARC accelerator facility.

The supplementary budget for FY2019 which includes the first-year construction budget of 3.5 billion yen for the Hyper-Kamiokande project was approved by the Japanese Diet. The Hyper-K project has officially started. The operations will begin in 2027.

The overall Japanese contribution will include the cavern excavation, construction of the tank (water container) and its structure, half of the photosensors for the inner detector, main part of the water system, Tier 0 offline computing, together with J-PARC accelerator upgrade and construction of a new experimental facility for the near detector complex.

International contributions will include the rest of photosensors for the inner detector, sensor covers and light collectors, photosensors for the outer detector, readout electronics, data acquisition system, water system upgrade, detector calibration systems, downstream offline computing system, and the near/intermediate detector complex.

We would like to work together with domestic and international colleagues in Hyper-K for the development of neutrino physics and astrophysics.


Related Links
 High Energy Accelerator Research Organization (KEK)
 Stellar Chemistry, The Universe And All Within It

Thanks for being there;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5+ Billed Monthly

paypal only
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal


STELLAR CHEMISTRY
China's cosmic ray observatory half functional
 Beijing (XNA) Jan 08, 2020
 A giant observatory to search for the origin of cosmic rays in southwest China's Sichuan Province was half completed and thousands of its detectors have been put into operation, said the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS). The project, known as the Large High-Altitude Air Shower Observatory (LHAASO), is located 4.41 km above sea level on Haizi Mountain in Sichuan. Since April 2019, it has launched over two thousand detectors that will probe cosmic rays and provide statistics for scientists to analy ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Space station to forge ultra-fast connections

 Software defects could have destroyed Boeing Starliner on test flight

 Northrop postpones Antares rocket launch in Virginia on Sunday

 KBR wins $400M recompete to provide NASA Intelligent Systems Research
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
NASA, Europe space agency launch Solar Orbiter mission

 Economical and environmentally friendly solutions on the commercial satellites market

 Arianespace at the service of SKY Perfect JSAT and KARI with JCSAT-17 and GEO-KOMPSAT-2B

 India, Russia Agree to Develop Advanced Ignition Systems to Propel Futuristic Rockets, Missiles
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Mars 2020 equipped with laser vision and better mics

 MAVEN explores Mars to understand radio interference at Earth

 Mars' water was mineral-rich and salty

 Russian scientists propose manned Base on Martian Moon to control robots remotely on red planet
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
China's Long March-5B carrier rocket arrives at launch site

 China to launch more space science satellites

 China's space station core module, manned spacecraft arrive at launch site

 China to launch Mars probe in July
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Maxar Technologies will build Intelsat Epic geostationary communications satellite with NASA hosted payload

 Arianespace and Starsem launch 34 OneWeb satellites to help bridge the digital divide

 Australia's first space incubator seeks global applicants for 2020 program

 RUAG Space dispenses another batch of Airbus OneWeb satellites
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
First time controlling two spacecraft with one dish

 New threads: Nanowires made of tellurium and nanotubes hold promise for wearable tech

 Fastest high-precision 3D printer

 Researchers report progress on molecular data storage system
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Distant giant planets form differently than 'failed stars'

 CHEOPS space telescope takes its first pictures

 Scientists discover nearest known 'baby giant planet'

 NASA's Webb will seek atmospheres around potentially habitable exoplanets
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Pluto's icy heart makes winds blow

 Why Uranus and Neptune are different

 Seeing stars in 3D: The New Horizons Parallax Program

 Looking back at a New Horizons New Year's to remember








Reuters Events SMR and Advanced Reactor 2023






Reuters Events SMR and Advanced Reactor 2023


The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2022 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.