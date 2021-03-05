. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
CAR TECH
Honda launches advanced self-driving cars in Japan
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Tokyo (AFP) March 5, 2021

stock image only

Honda launched the world's most advanced self-driving car licensed for the road on Friday, releasing an initial batch of 100 models in Japan.

The Legend is capable of adaptive driving in lanes, as well as passing and switching lanes under certain circumstances.

The car also features an emergency stop function in case a driver is unresponsive to handover warnings, and Honda touts extensive safety testing.

"Approximately 10 million patterns of possible real-world situations were simulated during system development, and real-world demonstration tests were conducted on expressways for a total of approximately 1.3 million kilometres (800,000 miles)," it said in a statement.

Experts said the limited rollout would help determine whether there is sufficient demand for more autonomous vehicles.

Vehicle autonomy is classified along a 0-5 scale, with 5 indicating essentially total autonomy. The Legend is Level 3.

Several automakers have already manufactured vehicles capable of Level 3 autonomy, but few countries have legal frameworks permitting their sale and use.

Honda's Legend release comes after the carmaker won approval for sales in Japan last November.

The government had already amended the law to allow for such vehicles, believing self-driving cars will be key in a country with a rapidly ageing population in need of safe transportation solutions.

Automakers and tech firms are locked in a fierce battle for the lead in self-driving technology, with electric carmaker Tesla among the challengers.

For now, analysts say automakers are still a long way from a true Level 4 system, in which a car is considered to no longer have a driver, just passengers.

Level 5 vehicles would theoretically have no steering wheel or other driver controls and would be capable of handling all terrain types and weather without driver assistance.

Honda's limited release of the Legend will be available only for lease sales. The partially self-driving sedan is priced at 11 million yen ($102,000).


Related Links
 Car Technology at SpaceMart.com

Thanks for being there;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5+ Billed Monthly

paypal only
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal


CAR TECH
Volvo goes all-in on electric cars, online sales
 Paris (AFP) March 2, 2021
 Chinese-owned Swedish automaker Volvo said Tuesday it will produce only electric vehicles by 2030 and sell them all exclusively online. Inspired and directly challenged by Elon Musk's pioneering Tesla brand, Volvo and others plan to ditch fossil fuel vehicles in the next few years as demand for zero-emission cars rises and governments put pressure on firms to cut pollution. Indian-owned Jaguar said last month it would produce only electric vehicles from 2025, while US auto giant Ford said it wou ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

CAR TECH
China extends innovation lead over US

 NASA spacewalk Sunday will prepare for new solar power

 Futuristic space technology concepts selected by NASA for initial study

 Suspected breach plugged in Russian ISS module as air leak hunt continues
CAR TECH
SpaceX ends 3rd Starship landing attempt in flaming success before exploding minutes later

 Virgin Galactic posts revenue loss of $238m in Q4

 SpaceX CEO Reacts to Rumors SEC Will Investigate Him Over Dogecoin Tweets

 Long March 6A maiden flight due this year, report says
CAR TECH
Testing proves its worth with successful mars parachute deployment

 SwRI scientist captures evidence of dynamic seasonal activity on a Martian sand dune

 Martian moons have a common ancestor

 Mastcam-Z's First 360-Degree Panorama
CAR TECH
China explores space with self-reliance, open mind

 China begins assembly of Long March 5B to launch space station core

 Xi lauds China's progress in space missions

 Chinese tracking vessel sets sail for monitoring missions in Indian Ocean
CAR TECH
SpaceX plans 20th Starlink launch Sunday evening from Florida

 'Space Bridge' across the world will help UK and Australia get ahead in global space race

 Business support scheme to boost UK space industry has lift off

 Advanced Manufacturing Supercluster Funds Deployment Of Flexible Automation Solutions
CAR TECH
Engineering the boundary between 2D and 3D materials

 Marshall Spinoffs increase 3D printing capabilities, tackle foot odor

 Thyssenkrupp Aerospace lands order from RUAG International

 Brand new findings on fire safety in space
CAR TECH
Microbes deep beneath seafloor survive on byproducts of radioactive process

 Big galaxies steal star-forming gas from their smaller neighbours

 The Milky Way may be swarming with planets with oceans and continents like here on Earth

 On the quest for other Earths
CAR TECH
SwRI scientists image a bright meteoroid explosion in Jupiter's atmosphere

 Solar system's most distant planetoid confirmed

 Peering at the Surface of a Nearby Moon

 A Hot Spot on Jupiter








Reuters Events SMR and Advanced Reactor 2023






Reuters Events SMR and Advanced Reactor 2023


The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2022 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.