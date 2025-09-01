Ground vibration test validates structural models for UpLift research aircraft

The aircraft, developed in partnership with Deutsche Aircraft, was isolated from the ground using a custom-designed air support system that allowed undisturbed vibration analysis. Over two weeks, researchers applied mechanical shakers to different components while 237 sensors recorded responses, enabling determination of more than 50 vibration modes.
"Completing the test has enabled us to reach a key milestone in the Uplift project," said Julian Sinske of the DLR Institute of Aeroelasticity. "We can now also evaluate upcoming modifications to the research aircraft in terms of their aeroelasticity."
The results validate and refine simulation models that predict vibration behavior in all flight conditions, reducing costs and accelerating the integration of new propulsion and fuel systems. "The successful ground vibration test makes a significant contribution to validating and further developing the aircraft's structural models," added Deutsche Aircraft flight physics engineer Simon Binder.
Analysis confirmed natural frequencies, mode shapes, and damping factors for the full airframe. The new air support, developed with Fabreeka Germany, also becomes a resource for future aircraft tests within DLR and for industry partners.
According to Stefan Schroder from DLR's Flight Experiments facility, the dataset now allows faster modifications to the wing and fuselage. Planned upgrades include novel wingtip fuel tanks to trial climate-compatible propulsion concepts.
As a flying testbed, the UpLift aircraft will be made available to industry, start-ups, and research institutions to evaluate new propulsion and fuel systems in real-world conditions. The project is funded by Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, aiming to speed the adoption of sustainable aviation technologies.
