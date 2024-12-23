24/7 Space News
illustration only
Earth AI unveils new gold discovery near molybdenum project at Willow Glen
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Dec 23, 2024

Earth AI, a pioneer in AI-driven mineral exploration, has identified a significant gold system within its Willow Glen molybdenum-gold project in New South Wales, Australia. Using proprietary AI software, the company drilled 650 meters of rock, revealing seven mineralized gold samples with an average grade of 1.14 grams of gold per tonne. Ongoing mapping and drilling will further evaluate the deposit's characteristics, economic potential, and scale.

Situated near Guyra township, about 400 km north of Sydney, the Willow Glen Project lies in the geologically rich New England Orogen. This region is renowned for its tin-tungsten, gold-bismuth-molybdenum-silver, and orogenic gold-antimony systems. The discovery will lead to the project's division into WG_Gold and WG_Moly to focus on gold and molybdenum mineralization separately.

Acquired by Earth AI in May 2021, the Willow Glen site was identified through state-wide analysis conducted using the company's patented AI platform. Initial surface studies marked promising metal-rich areas, prompting a drilling campaign that began in December 2022. To date, six diamond drill holes totaling 3000 meters have been completed, uncovering widespread copper and molybdenum mineralization in quartz veins hosted within the Sandon Beds, a mixture of Permian felsic intrusions and Carboniferous sedimentary rocks.

Earlier findings hinted at a copper-molybdenum porphyry-style system, but the recent gold discovery, especially results from drill hole WG11D, suggest an upgraded model - an Au-Cu-Mo porphyry-style system.

"Following the recent announcement of our discovery of one of the largest palladium mineral systems in Australia, the discovery of gold at our Willow Glen site further demonstrates the validity of our AI-powered mineral discovery software," stated Roman Teslyuk, CEO and founder of Earth AI. "Our approach to mineral prospecting is substantially faster, more accurate, and cost effective compared to traditional methods, all factors that are key to unlocking the critical minerals needed for the global energy transition."

Earth AI's Mineral Targeting Platform (MTP) integrates high-accuracy AI with remote sensing, geophysical, and exploration data, offering unique advantages in untapped, data-poor regions. Complementing this technology, its proprietary drilling hardware reduces environmental impact by shrinking drill holes to tennis-ball size, minimizing costs and logistical complexity.

This discovery, the first gold target predicted by Earth AI's AI system, underscores the platform's capability to identify diverse mineral systems, reinforcing its role in advancing sustainable mineral exploration.

