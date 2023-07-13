24/7 Space News
TECH SPACE
 EU, Japan talk cooperation on raw materials
ADVERTISEMENT
Commercial UAV Expo | Sept 5-7, 2023 | Las Vegas
EU, Japan talk cooperation on raw materials
 By Marc BURLEIGH
 Brussels (AFP) July 13, 2023

The EU and Japan are working on a cooperation agreement for raw materials to whittle down China's dominance in the sector, leaders said in Brussels on Thursday.

Coordination also extended to semiconductors, to help boost economic security in Japan and the EU, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

The three spoke in a joint media conference after holding a brief, two-hour summit held in the wake of a NATO summit in Lithuania this week that all three leaders had attended.

Their meeting touched on a range of issues, with some -- notably on questions of security -- addressed through the prism of Japan's current role chairing the G7 group of advanced, Western-oriented nations.

North Korea's launch of a solid-fuel intercontinental missile on Wednesday was condemned, with Michel saying it and Pyongyang's nuclear weapons programme "threaten regional and international security".

"We condemn this in the strongest possible terms," he said.

Von der Leyen said the EU and Japan were launching a "strategic dialogue" to coordinate on the "unprecedented challenges to peace and security" in the Asia-Pacific, which she said included the issue of economic security.

Russia's war in Ukraine -- also condemned by the leaders -- showed how various supply chains can be disrupted, she said.

When it came to the raw materials fuelling their economies, the EU and Japan "share similar dependencies," she said.

"One of our objectives is to reduce over-reliance on a handful of suppliers, many of them based in China, for products that are vital for our economies," von der Leyen said.

Michel said that "over history, we've seen the abuse of dominant positions and this causes difficulties".

Kishida agreed on the need for cooperation, though did not directly name China as the reason.

"We welcome this direction (with the EU), as like-minded countries and partners will provide supply-chain and critical infrastructure resilience," he said.

"It's important that Japan and the EU and like-minded countries coordinate and respond with one voice to economic security as well as towards de-risking," Kishida said.

- Semiconductors, AI -

He added that, in supply chains for computer chips, "we are working together on the advanced skills for the semiconductor industry".

The trio also discussed cooperation on artificial intelligence, with von der Leyen saying they wanted to ensure that AI products they developed did not fall into the hands of other countries that could use them for military ends.

Japan's big domestic win at the Brussels summit was the European Union immediately dropping import restrictions on Japanese food imports from the Fukushima region, which was affected by the March 2011 nuclear accident that occurred there.

The commission said that, based on data supplied by Japan, there was no public health threat to European consumers who ate plants, fish and mushrooms from Fukushima, which up to now had been banned.

Brussels, though, urged Japan to continue to monitor fish and seaweed close to the plant for radioactivity.

"We're happy that the EU made the decision to lift import restrictions on Japanese food," Kishida said, adding that "this was based on science".

Michel said that "in parallel" the EU was working on improving access of European beef, fruit and vegetables to the Japanese market.

Related Links
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

ADVERTISEMENT
Commercial UAV Expo | Sept 5-7, 2023 | Las Vegas
RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TECH SPACE
High-Velocity Impacts Explored in Experimental Study
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jul 12, 2023
 Scientists from Johns Hopkins University have conducted a groundbreaking experimental study to unravel the mysteries behind impact flashes generated by high-velocity impacts. With debris and meteoroids posing a significant threat to satellites, space probes, and hypersonic craft, understanding the nature and characteristics of these impact flashes is crucial for ensuring the safety and durability of vital space assets. The study, led by Gary Simpson, K.T. Ramesh, and their team, focused on investi ... read more
TECH SPACE
RTX selected for crossover task order under NASA xEVAS contract

 NASA expands task orders for spacewalking, moonwalking suits

 Sidus Space Joins Forces with Lulav Space to Develop Advanced Star Tracker

 Space Act Agreement with NASA will advance UArizona engagement in human spaceflight
TECH SPACE
Southern Launch reveals new logo and branding

 SpaceX's Falcon 9 first-stage booster breaks the record on its 16th flight

 LandSpace to launch methane-propelled rocket

 PLD Space wins the aerospace public-private partnership contract promoted by Spanish Government to develop a micro launcher
TECH SPACE
First CHAPEA Crew Begins 378-Day Mission

 Martian dunes eroded by a shift in prevailing winds after the planet's last ice age

 Heading toward a cluster of craters: Sols 3880-3881

 Ingenuity phones home
TECH SPACE
Tianzhou 5 reconnects with Tiangong space station

 China questions whether there is a new moon race afoot

 Three Chinese astronauts return safely to Earth

 Scientific experimental samples brought back to Earth, delivered to scientists
TECH SPACE
Saudi Space Commission holds several meetings with Chinese space companies

 Radio telescope observations confirm unintended radiation from large satellite constellations

 Commanding role for Andreas in space

 ESA unveils its comprehensive, high-resolution image library in a revamped platform
TECH SPACE
DARPA seeks input on novel methods to separate, purify rare earth elements

 iQPS initiates a full-scale study to leverage SkyCompass-1 optical data relay service

 EU, Japan talk cooperation on raw materials

 High-Velocity Impacts Explored in Experimental Study
TECH SPACE
Study increases probability of finding water on other worlds by x100

 'Like a mirror': Astronomers identify most reflective exoplanet

 Astronomers discover elusive planet responsible for spiral arms around its star

 Preventing interplanetary pollution that could pose a threat to life on Earth and other planets
TECH SPACE
First ultraviolet data collected by ESA's JUICE mission

 Unveiling Jupiter's upper atmosphere

 ASU study: Jupiter's moon Europa may have had a slow evolution

 Juno captures lightning bolts above Jupiter's north pole
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters


ADVERTISEMENT



The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2023 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.