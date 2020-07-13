. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
SPACEMART
Columbus gets a new European science rack
 by Staff Writers
 Paris (ESA) Jul 13, 2020

illustration only

After a successful launch aboard the Japanese HTV9 cargo vehicle, a new experiment facility was recently installed in the European laboratory Columbus as part of a comprehensive upgrade of Europe's International Space Station module.

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley (imaged above) manoeuvred the fridge-sized European Drawer Rack Mark 2(EDR2) to its new position. EDR2 is designed to run in parallel with the original European Drawer Rack, providing even greater opportunities for science in space.

A feat that would be much more difficult on Earth, installing EDR-2 in weightlessness was not exactly physically taxing, but required careful manoeuvring in the limited space. Watch a video of the installation.

EDR2 is a flexible experiment facility, able to support a wide range of experiments and technology demonstrators. It supports experiments by providing power, data communication, cooling and nitrogen, and venting waste gasses. The rack is designed to accommodate many types of instruments with different dimensions and masses. EDR2 can even support experiments nearby but not inside the experiment rack, so long as these are hosted inside the Columbus cabin.

The first three experiments planned for installation in EDR-2 include a metal 3D printer, an instrument investigating granular materials (VIP-GRAN) and a facility looking into heat transfer.

ESA intends to use the 3D printer to produce metal parts through additive manufacturing - a process considered the next important step in building structures and parts in space.

The VIP-GRAN experiment will investigate how particles behave in microgravity to understand the underlying physics in detail. This involves looking at how particles jam together as they flow through small openings.

The Heat Transfer Host experiment will continue ESA's investigations into convection - how heat is transferred through air and liquids.

EDR-2 arrived to the International Space Station on 20 May on a Japanese HTV-9 cargo vehicle and took the place of the European Transport Carrier (ETC); having served its time as a workbench and stowage facility, ETC was transferred to the HTV 9 spacecraft and will now be trashed.

The EDR-2 and most of its experiments and technology demonstrators will be operated from CADMOS, the French User Support Operations Centre located in Toulouse, France.


Related Links
 European Drawer Rack Mark 2(EDR2)
 The latest information about the Commercial Satellite Industry

Thanks for being there;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5+ Billed Monthly

paypal only
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal


SPACEMART
ESA Startup competition announces four winners
 Paris (ESA) Jul 07, 2020
 The four winners of ESA's Startup competition are using space to solve problems on Earth. Each startup company presented their business proposals to delegates online at ESA's Industrial Policy Committee meeting on 29 June. In a session led by Eric Morel de Westgaver, ESA Director of Industry, Procurement and Legal Services, each startup outlined their proposal and answered questions from Member State delegates. The four winning startups were selected from a total of 101 applicants. Over a pe ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SPACEMART
Student space simulation is seeking astronauts

 Details about the first-ever tourist walk in outer space revealed

 NASA adds software experts to work toward new Boeing capsule flight

 Researchers foresee linguistic issues during space travel
SPACEMART
Advanced Rockets Corporation granted Space Vehicle System patents

 NASA Assembles Artemis II Orion Stage Adapter

 New electric propulsion chamber explores the future of space travel

 NASA astronauts and Russian cosmonauts perform habitability test of Crew Dragon capsule
SPACEMART
Summer road trip for Curiosity rover has begun

 NASA's InSight Flexes Its Arm While Its 'Mole' Hits Pause

 Flight over Korolev Crater on Mars

 Eyes on the stars: UAE's Mars probe a first for the Arab world
SPACEMART
China's tracking ship wraps up satellite launch monitoring

 Final Beidou launch marks major milestone in China's space effort

 Satellite launch center Wenchang eyes boosting homestay, catering sectors

 Private investment fuels China commercial space sector growth
SPACEMART
SpaceX delays Starlink launch again due to weather

 ESA Startup competition announces four winners

 Latest satellites give stargazers a new sky view

 Airbus signs contract with Optus for OneSat
SPACEMART
Just add nano-materials for stronger, tougher diving fins

 US Air Force collaboration leads to new method of triggering shape change

 New biomaterial could shield against harmful radiation

 Launch campaign for 2nd Mission Extension Vehicle begins at Kourou
SPACEMART
The cosmic commute towards star and planet formation

 Dying stars breathe life into Earth

 The cosmic commute toward star and planet formation

 Unprecedented ground-based discovery of 2 strongly interacting exoplanets
SPACEMART
The collective power of the solar system's dark, icy bodies

 Ocean in Jupiter's moon Europa "could be habitable"

 Evidence supports 'hot start' scenario and early ocean formation on Pluto

 Proposed NASA Mission Would Visit Neptune's Curious Moon Triton








Reuters Events SMR and Advanced Reactor 2023






Reuters Events SMR and Advanced Reactor 2023


The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2022 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.