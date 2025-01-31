Climate change increases risk of successive natural hazards in the Himalayas

On October 3, 2023, a massive 14.7 million cubic meters of frozen moraine material collapsed into South Lhonak Lake, generating a tsunami-like wave reaching heights of up to 20 meters. This triggered a glacial lake outburst flood, which breached the moraine dam and unleashed approximately 50 million cubic meters of water-equivalent to filling 20,000 Olympic-sized pools.
The flood devastated the 385-kilometer-long valley, displacing an estimated 270 million cubic meters of sediment and severely damaging infrastructure, including multiple hydroelectric plants along the Teesta River. Tragically, at least 55 people lost their lives, with another 70 reported missing.
"This event is a stark reminder of the vulnerability of high mountain regions to the effects of climate change," stated Christian Huggel, co-author of the study and head of the Environment and Climate research group at UZH. "The thawing of permafrost and the instability of rock, ice, and moraine structures pose major risks."
"The use of high-resolution remote sensing data was crucial to understanding the complex processes and cascading effects of the flood in detail," explained first author Ashim Sattar, formerly a postdoctoral researcher at UZH and now an assistant professor at the Indian Institute of Technology in Bhubaneswar. "Collaboration among researchers from different disciplines was key in gaging the full extent of this event."
"Our findings highlight the urgent need for early warning systems and international cooperation to address such challenges," emphasized Sattar. The study revealed that the moraines exhibited instability years before the collapse, with shifts of up to 15 meters annually. This underscores the necessity for consistent monitoring and preemptive mitigation efforts in high-altitude regions.
The study advocates for stricter regulations on hydropower development in high-risk areas, improved monitoring of glacial lakes, and the integration of early warning systems. These insights can significantly aid local communities in preparing for the escalating challenges posed by climate change.
Research Report:The Sikkim flood of October 2023: Drivers, causes and impacts of a multihazard cascade
Related Links
University of Zurich
Beyond the Ice Age
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
SpaceX mission to return US astronauts to happen 'soon': Trump
NASA Opens New Challenge to Inspire Climate Solutions
India becomes 4th nation to complete unmanned docking in space
India achieves 'historic' space docking mission
China's Hainan Commercial Launch Center expands with two new launch pads
New Shepard's 29th mission to simulate Lunar Gravity
SpaceX launches 21 Starlink satellites from Cape Caneveral
NASA's Artemis II rocket booster stacking process reaches new milestone
Now That's Ingenuity: First Aircraft Measurement of Winds on Another Planet
NASA Sets Sights on Mars Terrain with Revolutionary Tire Tech
Mysterious Martian mounds formed by ancient water
New marsquake data sheds light on the Martian crust mystery
Shenzhou XIX crew completes second spacewalk mission
Shenzhou XIX crew completes second spacewalk
China unveils logos for three space missions in 2025
H3 Shenzhou-19 astronauts advance experiments aboard Tiangong space station
|
Stoke Space secures $260M in Series C Funding
The Tyranny of the VC Equation Why Your Company Might Not Be "VC-able"
The Space Economy to Reach $944 Billion by 2033
ispace-EUROPE secures historic authorization for Lunar resource mission
Materials Can Remember Sequences of Events in Unexpected Ways
EdgeCortix SAKURA-I AI Accelerator Validated for Radiation Resilience in Space Missions
OpenAI seeking $40 billion in new fundraising round: report
DeepSeek, Chinese AI startup roiling US tech giants
Extreme supersonic winds detected on distant exoplanet
Double the disks double the discovery new insights into planet formation in DF Tau
Bioactive compounds with industrial applications discovered in Andes bacteria
Astrophysicists reveal structure of exocomet belts around 74 nearby stars
SwRI models suggest Pluto and Charon formed similarly to Earth and Moon
Citizen scientists help decipher Jupiter's cloud composition
Capture theory unveils how Pluto and Charon formed as a binary system
Texas A and M researchers illuminate the mysteries of icy ocean worlds
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters