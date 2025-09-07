Chinese launch campaign places multiple satellites in orbit

Early in the day, at 10:34 am Beijing Time, a Long March 3C rocket lifted off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan province. The launch carried the Shiyan 29 experimental satellite, supported by a Yuanzheng 1 upper stage. Officials confirmed the spacecraft reached its target orbit. Shiyan 29 will conduct space environment studies and technology verification work. The mission marked the 592nd flight of the Long March rocket family.
Later that evening, at 7:39 pm, a CERES 1 rocket launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. The mission delivered three spacecraft into orbit: Kaiyun 1, Yuxing 3-08 and Yunyao 1-27. The successful insertion added to China's expanding constellation of small satellites supporting diverse applications.
The pair of launches highlighted the operational pace of China's space program, with different rocket systems conducting missions within hours of each other.
Related Links
China National Space Administration
Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Chinese cluster now world's top innovation hotspot: UN
Dragon supply mission docks with International Space Station
SpaceX scrubs Starship launch in latest setback
Irish CubeSat proves wave based control for precise in orbit pointing
First five Flight Ticket Initiative missions confirmed with Avio and Isar Aerospace
SpaceX sets record with 30th Falcon 9 spaceflight
SpaceX answers critics with successful Starship test flight
SpaceX launches 28 Starlink satellites from Florida
Over Soroya Ridge and onward
Mars mantle holds fragments from ancient giant impacts study finds
Curiosity Captures Mars Landscape While Talking to an Orbiter
Preparing rock analysis methods on Earth for future Mars samples
AI assistant supports Chinese space station astronauts
Spacesuit milestone reached with 20 spacewalks on Chinese station
Shenzhou 20 crew prepares for third spacewalk in coming days
Astronaut crew tests new generation spacewalk suits and conducts health research aboard Tiangong
|
SpaceX expands Starlink network in latest Falcon 9 launch
Aerospacelab secures 94M EUR to expand satellite production and development
SiriusXM activates SXM 10 to bolster North American audio network
Rotation corrected orbit method promises centimeter level precision for mega constellations
Engineering fantasy into reality
Indonesian islanders taking Swiss concrete giant to court over climate
Rice University scientists launch powerful new online tool to streamline mineral identification
Worlds tallest bridge clears load capacity trials
Warped planet forming discs challenge long held models of planetary birth
Clues from Butterfly Nebula dust advance knowledge of rocky planet origins
A growing baby planet photographed for first time in a ring of darkness
Surprising carbon dioxide rich disk challenges planet theory
Fresh twist to mystery of Jupiter's core
Jupiter birth dated through ancient molten rock droplets in meteorites
New Horizons begins record hibernation in Kuiper Belt
Jupiter core mystery not explained by giant planetary impact
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters