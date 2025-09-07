24/7 Space News
 Chinese launch campaign places multiple satellites in orbit
illustration only
 by Riko Seibo
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Sep 07, 2025

China carried out two successful launches on Friday from different spaceports, deploying a series of satellites into orbit for testing and operational missions.

Early in the day, at 10:34 am Beijing Time, a Long March 3C rocket lifted off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan province. The launch carried the Shiyan 29 experimental satellite, supported by a Yuanzheng 1 upper stage. Officials confirmed the spacecraft reached its target orbit. Shiyan 29 will conduct space environment studies and technology verification work. The mission marked the 592nd flight of the Long March rocket family.

Later that evening, at 7:39 pm, a CERES 1 rocket launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. The mission delivered three spacecraft into orbit: Kaiyun 1, Yuxing 3-08 and Yunyao 1-27. The successful insertion added to China's expanding constellation of small satellites supporting diverse applications.

The pair of launches highlighted the operational pace of China's space program, with different rocket systems conducting missions within hours of each other.

