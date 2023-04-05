24/7 Space News
CHIP TECH
 China calls for WTO review of US-led chip export restrictions
ADVERTISEMENT
Commercial UAV Expo | Sept 5-7, 2023 | Las Vegas
China calls for WTO review of US-led chip export restrictions
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) April 5, 2023

Beijing has asked the United States, Japan and the Netherlands to confirm the existence of an alleged agreement between the three countries to curb semiconductor exports to China, state media reported Wednesday.

Beijing's representatives issued the request during a regular meeting this week at the World Trade Organization (WTO), according to a state television broadcast.

Representatives demanded that the three countries "notify the WTO of the agreement and subsequent measures, and (called) on the WTO to strengthen supervision of the measures".

Washington has in recent years attempted to cut Chinese companies out of supply chains that provide access to advanced chips technology, while urging its allies to adopt similar measures.

In October 2022, Washington introduced new export controls in a bid to limit the ability of Chinese entities to purchase and manufacture high-end chips with possible military applications.

The Netherlands, a leading producer of components used to manufacture semiconductors, announced similar restrictions last month, followed closely by Japan.

China, which has sought in recent years to achieve self-reliance in the semiconductor field, maintains that the curbs are designed to preserve US technological supremacy in the face of Beijing's rise.

After Japan announced export controls last week, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson lambasted the decision as an attempt to "politicise, instrumentalise and weaponise trade and technology issues".

"With this type of action, they are harming others, but they are also harming themselves at the same time."

And Beijing has started to take reciprocal action as Washington ramps up efforts to restrict the flow of advanced technology to China.

The country's top internet regulator announced on Friday that it had launched an investigation into US firm Micron Technology -- a leading producer of memory chips -- citing the need to "safeguard national security".

"Both Chinese companies and foreign companies operating in China must abide by Chinese laws and regulations and must not endanger China's national security," said a foreign ministry spokesperson during a regular Monday press conference.

sbr-pfc/oho/dan

MICRON TECHNOLOGY

Related Links
 Computer Chip Architecture, Technology and Manufacture
Nano Technology News From SpaceMart.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

ADVERTISEMENT
Commercial UAV Expo | Sept 5-7, 2023 | Las Vegas
RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
CHIP TECH
China launches security probe into US chipmaker Micron
 Beijing (AFP) April 3, 2023
 Chinese authorities have begun an investigation into leading US memory chipmaker Micron Technology, a decision Beijing's foreign ministry said Monday was intended to "safeguard national security". The probe escalates an already fierce battle between Beijing and Washington for supremacy in the field of semiconductors as broader bilateral relations continue to deteriorate. The decision was announced late Friday by China's top cybersecurity regulator, which said in an online notice it would review ... read more
CHIP TECH
New book explores possibilities of colonizing planets, moons and beyond

 NASA, Boeing aiming for July launch of Starliner space capsule

 Russia's only female cosmonaut praises ISS mission

 THE NEW GUYS: The Historic Class of Astronauts that Changed the Face of Space Travel
CHIP TECH
Privately built, liquid-fuel rocket first in world to reach orbit in debut flight

 Momentus' pioneering propulsion system completes initial tests in space

 The Long March 2D carrier rocket successfully launched a four-star rocket

 Space X sets Saturday launch date for Space Force satellites after second delay
CHIP TECH
Ready for Software Upgrade Sols 3786-3788

 MOXIE Celebrates 2 Years on Mars: Discoveries and Work Left To Do

 First Mars Sample Depot shaped by Rover, Lander, and Helicopter

 NASA's Perseverance Collects First Mars Sample of New Science Campaign
CHIP TECH
China's Shenzhou XV astronauts complete 3rd spacewalk

 China's Shenzhou-15 astronauts to return in June

 China's space technology institute sees launches of 400 spacecraft

 Shenzhou XV crew takes second spacewalk
CHIP TECH
Unseenlabs ready for Bro-9 satellite launch dedicated vessel geolocation from space

 Kenya to launch first operational satellite next week

 O'Shaughnessy Ventures announces investment in Atomos Space

 Globalstar announces $200M non-convertible financing to satisfy remaining capital needs
CHIP TECH
WVU researchers explore alternative sources to help power space

 News presenter generated with AI appears in Kuwait

 Integral safe at last

 OpenAI's ChatGPT blocked in Italy: privacy watchdog
CHIP TECH
Do Earth-like exoplanets have magnetic fields

 New paper investigates exoplanet climates

 JWST confirms giant planet atmospheres vary widely

 Planet hunting and the origins of life
CHIP TECH
Sabotaging Juice

 Redness of Neptunian asteroids sheds light on early Solar System

 Hubble monitors changing weather and seasons at Jupiter and Uranus

 An explaination for unusual radar signatures in the outer solar system

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters


ADVERTISEMENT



The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2023 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.