China calls for WTO review of US-led chip export restrictions

Beijing's representatives issued the request during a regular meeting this week at the World Trade Organization (WTO), according to a state television broadcast.
Representatives demanded that the three countries "notify the WTO of the agreement and subsequent measures, and (called) on the WTO to strengthen supervision of the measures".
Washington has in recent years attempted to cut Chinese companies out of supply chains that provide access to advanced chips technology, while urging its allies to adopt similar measures.
In October 2022, Washington introduced new export controls in a bid to limit the ability of Chinese entities to purchase and manufacture high-end chips with possible military applications.
The Netherlands, a leading producer of components used to manufacture semiconductors, announced similar restrictions last month, followed closely by Japan.
China, which has sought in recent years to achieve self-reliance in the semiconductor field, maintains that the curbs are designed to preserve US technological supremacy in the face of Beijing's rise.
After Japan announced export controls last week, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson lambasted the decision as an attempt to "politicise, instrumentalise and weaponise trade and technology issues".
"With this type of action, they are harming others, but they are also harming themselves at the same time."
And Beijing has started to take reciprocal action as Washington ramps up efforts to restrict the flow of advanced technology to China.
The country's top internet regulator announced on Friday that it had launched an investigation into US firm Micron Technology -- a leading producer of memory chips -- citing the need to "safeguard national security".
"Both Chinese companies and foreign companies operating in China must abide by Chinese laws and regulations and must not endanger China's national security," said a foreign ministry spokesperson during a regular Monday press conference.
sbr-pfc/oho/dan
Related Links
Computer Chip Architecture, Technology and Manufacture
Nano Technology News From SpaceMart.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
New book explores possibilities of colonizing planets, moons and beyond
NASA, Boeing aiming for July launch of Starliner space capsule
Russia's only female cosmonaut praises ISS mission
THE NEW GUYS: The Historic Class of Astronauts that Changed the Face of Space Travel
Privately built, liquid-fuel rocket first in world to reach orbit in debut flight
Momentus' pioneering propulsion system completes initial tests in space
The Long March 2D carrier rocket successfully launched a four-star rocket
Space X sets Saturday launch date for Space Force satellites after second delay
Ready for Software Upgrade Sols 3786-3788
MOXIE Celebrates 2 Years on Mars: Discoveries and Work Left To Do
First Mars Sample Depot shaped by Rover, Lander, and Helicopter
NASA's Perseverance Collects First Mars Sample of New Science Campaign
China's Shenzhou XV astronauts complete 3rd spacewalk
China's Shenzhou-15 astronauts to return in June
China's space technology institute sees launches of 400 spacecraft
Shenzhou XV crew takes second spacewalk
|
Unseenlabs ready for Bro-9 satellite launch dedicated vessel geolocation from space
Kenya to launch first operational satellite next week
O'Shaughnessy Ventures announces investment in Atomos Space
Globalstar announces $200M non-convertible financing to satisfy remaining capital needs
WVU researchers explore alternative sources to help power space
News presenter generated with AI appears in Kuwait
Integral safe at last
OpenAI's ChatGPT blocked in Italy: privacy watchdog
Do Earth-like exoplanets have magnetic fields
New paper investigates exoplanet climates
JWST confirms giant planet atmospheres vary widely
Planet hunting and the origins of life
Sabotaging Juice
Redness of Neptunian asteroids sheds light on early Solar System
Hubble monitors changing weather and seasons at Jupiter and Uranus
An explaination for unusual radar signatures in the outer solar system
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters