. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
IRON AND ICE
Capsule of Japan's Hayabusa2 asteroid probe to land in Australia on Dec 6
 by Staff Writers
 Tokyo (Sputnik) Jul 16, 2020

Aim for the red one not the white one.

The re-entry capsule of Japan's Hayabusa2 asteroid explorer containing samples from asteroid Ryugu will land in Australia on 6 December, as follows from a joint statement of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and the Australian Space Agency (ASA) published on Tuesday.

"The statement acknowledges that the capsule of 'Hayabusa2' containing the asteroid samples will land in South Australia on 6 December 2020. JAXA and the Agency are working through JAXA's plan for the re-entry and recovery of the capsule. The plan will be finalised by the issuance of Authorisation of Return of Overseas Launched Space Object (AROLSO) from the Australian government", the statement reads.

According to the statement, the capsule is expected to land in Woomera, South Australia state.

Hayabusa2, which is around 900 meters (half a mile) in diameter, was launched in 2014.

Ryugu, which is almost 1 kilometer (0.6 mile) in diameter, is currently over 300 million kilometers away from Earth. The asteroid is believed to contain water and organic chemicals that may help scientists uncover clues about the origins of terrestrial life.

Source: RIA Novosti


Related Links
 Hayabusa2 at JAXA
 Asteroid and Comet Mission News, Science and Technology

Thanks for being there;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5+ Billed Monthly

paypal only
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal


IRON AND ICE
Designing better asteroid explorers
 Rochester UK (SPX) Jul 15, 2020
 Recent NASA missions to asteroids have gathered important data about the early evolution of our Solar System, planet formation, and how life may have originated on Earth. These missions also provide crucial information to deflect asteroids that could hit Earth. Missions like the OSIRIS-REx mission to Asteroid Bennu and the Hyabusa II mission to Ryugu, are often conducted by robotic explorers that send images back to Earth showing complex asteroid surfaces with cracked, perched boulders and rubble ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

IRON AND ICE
Astronauts add expertise, refine space station science in orbit

 From the Moon to Mars: China's march across space

 NASA adds software experts to work toward new Boeing capsule flight

 Student space simulation is seeking astronauts
IRON AND ICE
Soyuz Launches From Kourou to Resume in October, German Aerospace Centre Says

 New electric propulsion chamber explores the future of space travel

 NASA astronauts and Russian cosmonauts perform habitability test of Crew Dragon capsule

 Rocket Lab promises customers to 'Leave No Stone Unturned' launch failure
IRON AND ICE
UAE again delays Mars probe launch over weather

 The quest to find signs of ancient life on Mars

 NASA's InSight Flexes Its Arm While Its 'Mole' Hits Pause

 Humanity on Mars? Technically possible, but no voyage on horizon
IRON AND ICE
China's newest carrier rocket fails in debut mission

 China's tracking ship wraps up satellite launch monitoring

 Final Beidou launch marks major milestone in China's space effort

 Satellite launch center Wenchang eyes boosting homestay, catering sectors
IRON AND ICE
Satellite for US Air Force launched as part of L3Harris' Responsive Constellation Contract

 SpaceX delays launch of mini-satellites

 Columbus gets a new European science rack

 China launches new commercial telecommunication satellite
IRON AND ICE
NASA's Deep Space Station in Australia Is Getting an Upgrade

 Liverpool researchers build robot scientist that has already discovered a new catalyst

 Deutsche Bank teams up with Google in cloud services

 New biomaterial could shield against harmful radiation
IRON AND ICE
Artificial intelligence predicts which planetary systems will survive

 'Disk Detective' Needs Your Help Finding Disks Where Planets Form

 NASA Awards SETI Institute Contract for Planetary Protection Support

 Supercomputer reveals atmospheric impact of gigantic planetary collisions
IRON AND ICE
The collective power of the solar system's dark, icy bodies

 Ocean in Jupiter's moon Europa "could be habitable"

 Evidence supports 'hot start' scenario and early ocean formation on Pluto

 Proposed NASA Mission Would Visit Neptune's Curious Moon Triton








Reuters Events SMR and Advanced Reactor 2023






Reuters Events SMR and Advanced Reactor 2023


The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2022 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.