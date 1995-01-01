'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night

When the Sun, Earth and Moon line up, the shadow cast by the planet on its satellite makes it appear an eerie, deep red colour that has astounded humans for millennia.
People in Asia, including India and China, will be best placed to see Sunday's total eclipse, which will also be visible on the eastern edge of Africa as well as in western Australia.
The total lunar eclipse will last from 1730 GMT to 1852 GMT.
Stargazers in Europe and Africa will get a brief chance to see a partial eclipse just as the Moon rises during the early evening, while the Americas will miss out.
The Moon appears red during lunar eclipses because the only sunlight reaching it is "reflected and scattered through the Earth's atmosphere", said Ryan Milligan, an astrophysicist at Northern Ireland's Queen's University Belfast.
Blue wavelengths of light are shorter than red ones, so are more easily dispersed as they travel through Earth's atmosphere, he told AFP.
"That's what gives the moon its red, bloody colour."
While special glasses or pinhole projectors are needed to safely observe solar eclipses, all that is required to see a lunar eclipse is clear weather -- and being in the right spot.
The last total lunar eclipse was in March this year, while the one before that was in 2022.
Milligan, a self-described "solar eclipse chaser", said he considered Sunday's event a prelude to what he called the "big one" next year.
A rare total solar eclipse, when the Moon blocks out the light from the Sun, will be visible in a sliver of Europe on August 12, 2026.
For more than a decade, Milligan has travelled the world to witness 12 totalities, which is when the Moon completely obscures the Sun.
Next year's totality -- the first in mainland Europe since 2006 -- will be visible only in Spain and Iceland, though other countries will be able to see a significant partial eclipse.
In Spain, the totality will be visible in a roughly 160-kilometre (100-mile) band between Madrid and Barcelona, but neither city will see the full phenomenon, Milligan said.
It will be the first total solar eclipse since one swept across North America in April 2024.
Related Links
Solar Science News at SpaceDaily
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
BOSIET and water survival training lessons for space exploration
Chinese cluster now world's top innovation hotspot: UN
Dragon supply mission docks with International Space Station
SpaceX scrubs Starship launch in latest setback
SpaceX answers critics with successful Starship test flight
First five Flight Ticket Initiative missions confirmed with Avio and Isar Aerospace
SpaceX sets record with 30th Falcon 9 spaceflight
Rocket Lab marks milestone with 70th Electron launch
Mars mantle holds fragments from ancient giant impacts study finds
Over Soroya Ridge and onward
Curiosity Captures Mars Landscape While Talking to an Orbiter
Preparing rock analysis methods on Earth for future Mars samples
AI assistant supports Chinese space station astronauts
Spacesuit milestone reached with 20 spacewalks on Chinese station
Shenzhou 20 crew prepares for third spacewalk in coming days
Astronaut crew tests new generation spacewalk suits and conducts health research aboard Tiangong
|
Aerospacelab secures 94M EUR to expand satellite production and development
SpaceX expands Starlink network in latest Falcon 9 launch
Precision CNC for High-Speed Aerospace Impellers
China outlines roadmap for growth in satellite communication sector
Doom plays in orbit as Intuition-1 satellite proves versatility of Polish tech
Loft Federal wins NASA task order for fault tolerant RISC V flight computer
Games that are truly out of this world
New study links satellite discharges to electron buildup in orbit
Clues from Butterfly Nebula dust advance knowledge of rocky planet origins
Circle versus rectangle: Finding 'Earth 2.0' may be easier using a new telescope shape
Advancing Single-Photon Sensing Image Sensors to Enable the Search for Life Beyond Earth
A growing baby planet photographed for first time in a ring of darkness
Fresh twist to mystery of Jupiter's core
Jupiter birth dated through ancient molten rock droplets in meteorites
New Horizons begins record hibernation in Kuiper Belt
Jupiter core mystery not explained by giant planetary impact
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters