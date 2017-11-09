Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
"Zombie Star" Exploded, Survived and Exploded Again
 by Staff Writers
 Washington DC (SPX) Nov 09, 2017


iPTF14hls grew bright and dim again at least five times over two years. This behavior has never been seen in previous supernovae, which typically remain bright for approximately 100 days and then fade. Adapted from Arcavi et al. 2017, Nature. Credit: LCO/S. Wilkinson.

It's the celestial equivalent of a horror movie villain - a star that wouldn't stay dead.

An international team of astronomers including Carnegie's Nick Konidaris and Benjamin Shappee discovered a star that exploded multiple times over a period of 50 years. The finding, published by Nature, completely confounds existing knowledge of a star's end of life, and Konidaris's instrument-construction played a crucial role in analyzing the phenomenon.

In September 2014, the intermediate Palomar Transient Factory team of astronomers detected a new explosion in the sky, iPTF14hls.

The light given off by the event was analyzed in order to understand the speed and chemical composition of the material ejected in the explosion.

This analysis indicated that the explosion was what's called a type II-P supernova, and everything about the discovery seemed normal. Until, that is, a few months later when the supernova started getting brighter again.

Type II-P supernovae usually remain bright for about 100 days. But iPTF14hls remained bright for more than 600! What's more, archival data revealed a 1954 explosion in the exact same location.

It turned out that somehow this star exploded more than half a century ago, survived, and exploded again in 2014.

"This supernova breaks everything we thought we knew about how they work," said lead author Iair Arcavi of University of California Santa Barbara and Las Cumbres Observatory.

An instrument built by Konidaris was key to analyzing the light emitted by iPTF14hls, which dimmed and brightened at least five times over three years.

Called the SED Machine, Konidaris' tool is able to rapidly classify supernovae and other short-lived astronomical events. A quick turnaround on classifying these kinds of so-called transient objects in the sky was sorely needed when Konidaris and former colleagues at Caltech first built the machine.

Stellar explosions teach astronomers a great deal about the origins of much of the material that makes up our universe. A supernova explosion may even have triggered the formation of our own Solar System.

"But not too long ago it was faster to identify short-lived celestial phenomena than it was to classify them and determine what they could teach us," Konidaris said. "Which is why we built SED, but I never expected it would help us analyze an explosion as strange as this zombie star."

"Nick's role in this discovery demonstrates the importance of having an active instrumentation effort, which is increasingly rare on many campuses," added Observatories Director John Mulchaey.

Shappee, now at University of Hawaii's Institute for Astronomy, was a postdoctoral fellow at Carnegie at the time this research was conducted.

STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Forest of molecular signals in star forming galaxy
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Nov 07, 2017
 Ryo Ando, a graduate student of the University of Tokyo, and his colleagues observed the galaxy NGC 253 and for the first time, they resolved the locations of star formation in this galaxy down to the scale of a molecular cloud, which is a star formation site with a size of about 30 light-years. As a result, they identified eight massive, dusty clouds aligned along the center of the galaxy. ... read more
Related Links
 Carnegie Institution For Science
 Stellar Chemistry, The Universe And All Within It

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Stressed seedlings in space

 Orbital ATK's to deliver supplies to International Space Station

 How Does Your Space Garden Grow

 NanoRacks Deploys Second Kaber-Class Microsatellite This Week, First On-Orbit Assembly
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Russia embezzlement probe at rocket firm Soyuz

 Alaska Aerospace Launches Aurora Launch Services Company

 Launch your design with Cheops

 NASA Selects Studies for Gateway Power and Propulsion Element
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Insight will carry over two million names to Mars

 Opportunity Does a Wheelie and is Back on Solid Footing

 NASA Opens $2 Million Third Phase of 3D-Printed Habitat Competition

 Martian Ridge Brings Out Rover's Color Talents
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
China's reusable spacecraft to be launched in 2020

 Space will see Communist loyalty: Chinese astronaut

 China launches three satellites

 Mars probe to carry 13 types of payload on 2020 mission
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
European Space Week starts in Estonia

 New Chinese sat comms company awaits approval

 Myanmar to launch own satellite system-2 in 2019: vice president

 Eutelsat's Airbus-built full electric EUTELSAT 172B satellite reaches geostationary orbit
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
One-step 3-D printing of catalysts developed at Ames Laboratory

 How to store information in your clothes invisibly, without electronics

 Cheyenne Mountain sees better satellite picture

 Synthetic material acts like an insect cloaking device
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
18-Month Twinkle in a Forming Star Suggests a Very Young Planet

 Scientists find potential 'missing link' in chemistry that led to life on earth

 Overlooked Treasure: The First Evidence of Exoplanets

 Atmospheric beacons guide NASA scientists in search for life
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Juno Aces 8th Science Pass of Jupiter, Names New Project Manager

 Watching Jupiter's multiple pulsating X-ray Aurora

 Help Nickname New Horizons' Next Flyby Target

 Jupiter's X-ray auroras pulse independently



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement