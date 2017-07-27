Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Webbcam Shows Webb Telescope Chilling in Chamber A
 by Eric Villard for NASA News
 Houston TX (SPX) Jul 27, 2017


View the Webbcam here

The temperature of Chamber A at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston is steadily dropping, creating a frigid environment for NASA's James Webb Space Telescope that is in stark contrast to the heat of the city.

You can view this contrast yourself by checking out the new temperature overlay on the Webbcam. With the Webb telescope locked away inside Chamber A, you won't see Webb itself on the Webbcam for several months. Now, however, you can see how the chamber's temperature compares to that of Houston.

The temperature of the Chamber A will continue to steadily drop until it reaches about 20 kelvins (minus 424 degrees Fahrenheit/minus 253 degrees Celsius), but it will take a little while longer for the Webb telescope and its instruments to reach the same temperatures they will be when operating in space.

The telescope and its instruments must transfer their heat to the surrounding liquid nitrogen and cold gaseous helium shrouds in Chamber A to achieve their operating temperature of about 37 kelvins (minus 393 Fahrenheit/ minus 236 Celsius).

Because the Webb telescope's mid-infrared instrument (MIRI) must be kept colder than the other research instruments, it relies on a cryocooler to lower its temperature to less than 7 kelvins (minus 447 degrees Fahrenheit/minus 266 degrees Celsius).

In space, the telescope must be kept extremely cold in order to be able to detect the infrared light from very faint, distant objects. To protect the telescope from external sources of light and heat (like the sun, Earth and moon), as well as from heat emitted by the observatory, a five-layer, tennis court-sized sunshield acts like a parasol that provides shade.

The sunshield separates the observatory into a warm, sun-facing side (reaching temperatures close to 185 degrees Fahrenheit/85 degrees Celsius) and a cold side (minus 400 degrees Fahrenheit/minus 240 degrees Celsius). The sunshield blocks sunlight from interfering with the sensitive telescope instruments.

The James Webb Space Telescope is the scientific successor to NASA's Hubble Space Telescope. It will be the most powerful space telescope ever built. Webb is an international project led by NASA with its partners, ESA (European Space Agency) and the Canadian Space Agency.

STELLAR CHEMISTRY
A Tale of Three Stellar Cities
 Garching, Germany (SPX) Jul 27, 2017
 Using new observations from ESO's VLT Survey Telescope, astronomers have discovered three different populations of young stars within the Orion Nebula Cluster. This unexpected discovery adds very valuable new insights for the understanding of how such clusters form. It suggests that star formation might proceed in bursts, where each burst occurs on a much faster time-scale than previously though ... read more
Related Links
 James Webb Space Telescope
 Stellar Chemistry, The Universe And All Within It
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Soyuz rocket rolled out, ready to launch

 Astronauts gear up for space with tough Russian training

 Russian sanctions won't affect cooperation in space

 NASA Offers Space Station as Catalyst for Discovery in Washington
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Vega to launch two Earth Observation Satellites for Italy, Israel and France

 Three Up, Three Down as NASA Tests RS-25 Flight Controller

 Iran in 'successful' test of satellite-launch rocket

 Aerojet Rocketdyne's RS-25 Flight Controller Goes Three for Three in SLS Test
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Portals to new worlds: Martian exploration near the North Pole

 For Moratorium on Sending Commands to Mars, Blame the Sun

 Tributes to wetter times on Mars

 Opportunity will spend three weeks at current location due to Solar Conjunction
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
China develops sea launches to boost space commerce

 Chinese satellite Zhongxing-9A enters preset orbit

 Chinese Space Program: From Setback, to Manned Flights, to the Moon

 Chinese Rocket Fizzles Out, Puts Other Launches on Hold
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Good Night, Lisa Pathfinder

 A Final Farewell to LISA Pathfinder

 ASTROSCALE Raises a Total of $25 Million in Series C Led by Private Companies

 LISA Pathfinder: bake, rattle and roll
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Multitasking monolayers

 Writing with the electron beam: Now in silver

 Scientists announce the quest for high-index materials

 A new synthesis route for alternative catalysts of noble metals
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
SETI Institute-Unistellar Partnership Promises to Revolutionize Amateur Astronomy

 Holographic imaging could sample and identify living microbes in the outer solar system

 Why looking for aliens is good for society

 Breakthrough Starshot launches tiny spacecraft in quest for Alpha Centauri
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
New Horizons Video Soars over Pluto's Majestic Mountains and Icy Plains

 Juno spots Jupiter's Great Red Spot

 New evidence in support of the Planet Nine hypothesis

 NASA's New Horizons Team Strikes Gold in Argentina



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement