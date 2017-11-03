Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
ICE WORLD
Wanted: a medical doctor for a cold adventure
 by Staff Writers
 Paris (ESA) Nov 03, 2017


ESA's Jennifer Ngo-Anh says: "Each year we ask for applications from any of the 22 ESA member states.

Want to help humanity's exploration of our Solar System? Do you have a medical degree and are not afraid of the dark or the cold? ESA is looking for someone to spend over six months in Antarctica running research to prepare for missions to the Moon and Mars.

The Italian-French Concordia research station sits on an Antarctic plateau 3200 m above sea level. So far south, the Sun does not rise above the horizon in the winter for four months. There is reduced oxygen in the air and temperatures outside can drop to -80 C.

Its unique location and extreme conditions resemble aspects of living on another planet. You will not be alone, however - up to 15 people spend the winter in Antarctica keeping the station running with scientists working on glaciology, astronomy and climate studies.

There are no deliveries for six months, leaving the Concordia crew in isolation. Emergencies need to be handled on their own - much like astronauts in space.

ESA sends a medical doctor each year to research how humans adapt to living so far from home. Experiments include observing the crew's morale, tracking their skills over time and monitoring how their bodies cope with the change of rhythm and closed environment.

ESA's Jennifer Ngo-Anh says: "Each year we ask for applications from any of the 22 ESA member states.

"The experiments they run for us offer great insights into how astronauts will behave on long missions, and the stay in Antarctica is an adventure of a lifetime."

ICE WORLD
Hopes dashed for giant new Antarctic marine sanctuary
 Sydney (AFP) Oct 28, 2017
 Hopes for a vast new marine sanctuary in pristine East Antarctica were dashed Saturday after a key conservation summit failed to reach agreement, with advocates urging "greater vision and ambition". Expectations were high ahead of the annual meeting of the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources (CCAMLR) - a treaty tasked with overseeing protection and sustainab ... read more
Related Links
 Concordia at ESA
 Beyond the Ice Age

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ICE WORLD
Pope asks spacemen life's big questions in ISS live chat

 Plants and psychological well-being in space

 Spacewalkers fix robotic arm in time to grab next cargo ship

 NASA develops and tests new housing for in-orbit science payloads
ICE WORLD
Thruster for Mars mission breaks records

 Draper and Sierra Nevada Corporation announce new agreement for space missions

 Aerojet Rocketdyne breaks ground on advanced manufacturing center in Huntsville

 New solid rocket motor development facility completed at Spaceport America
ICE WORLD
Mars Rover Mission Progresses Toward Resumed Drilling

 Solar eruptions could electrify Martian moons

 MAVEN finds Mars has a twisted tail

 Mine craft for Mars
ICE WORLD
Space will see Communist loyalty: Chinese astronaut

 China launches three satellites

 Mars probe to carry 13 types of payload on 2020 mission

 UN official commends China's role in space cooperation
ICE WORLD
Myanmar to launch own satellite system-2 in 2019: vice president

 Eutelsat's Airbus-built full electric EUTELSAT 172B satellite reaches geostationary orbit

 Turkey, Russia to Enhance Cooperation in the Field of Space Technologies

 SpaceX launches 10 satellites for Iridium mobile network
ICE WORLD
Liquids take a shine to terahertz radiation

 Voltage-driven liquid metal fractals

 Nanoscale textures make glass invisible

 Discovery of a new structure family of oxide-ion conductors SrYbInO4
ICE WORLD
Scientists discover new type of deep-sea hunting called kleptopredation

 Comet mission reveals 'missing link' in our understanding of planet formation

 Astronomers discover sunscreen snow falling on hot exoplanet

 Marine microbes living beneath seabed resort to cannibalism
ICE WORLD
Haumea, the most peculiar of Pluto companions, has a ring around it

 Ring around a dwarf planet detected

 Helicopter test for Jupiter icy moons radar

 Solving the Mystery of Pluto's Giant Blades of Ice



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement