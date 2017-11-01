Vega to launch an Earth observation satellite for the Kingdom of Morocco

|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Kourou, French Guiana (ESA) Nov 01, 2017
For its 10th launch of the year, and the 11th Vega mission since this launcher began its career at the Guiana Space Center in 2012, Arianespace will orbit the MOHAMMED VI - A satellite.
This Earth observation satellite for the Kingdom of Morocco was developed by a consortium comprising Thales Alenia Space as system prime contractor and Airbus as co-prime.
Flight VV11 marks the eighth Earth observation mission for Vega, a versatile light launcher.
The liftoff will be from the Vega Launch Complex (SLV) in Kourou, French Guiana (South America).
The Launch Readiness Review (LRR) will take place on Monday, November 6, 2017 in Kourou, to authorize the start of operations for the final countdown.
The MOHAMMED VI - A satellite is an Earth observation satellite built for the Kingdom of Morocco by Thales Alenia Space as system prime contractor and Airbus as co-prime.
The MOHAMMED VI - A satellite will be in particular used for mapping and land surveying activities, regional development, agricultural monitoring, the prevention and management of natural disasters, monitoring changes in the environment and desertification, as well as border and coastal surveillance.
Thales Alenia Space, as system prime contractor, supplied the payload, including the optical instrument, the image transmission subsystem, and the ground segment for image processing and production. Airbus, as satellite prime contractor, was in charge of its integration, as well as supplying the platform and the ground segment for mission planning and satellite control.
Greenbelt MD (SPX) Oct 31, 2017
Penguins are arguably the most iconic and well-loved of the handful of animal species that call Antarctica home. From a scientist's point of view, they are also important ecosystem indicators: how well their populations do reflects the health of krill and other fisheries that the birds prey upon. Changes in the penguins' environment-sea ice, atmospheric and ocean temperatures, among other factor ... read more
Related Links
Arianespace
Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement