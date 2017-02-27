Vega flight opportunity for multiple small satellites



by Staff Writers



Paris (ESA) Feb 27, 2017



This first proof-of-concept flight using the current Vega launch system will demonstrate and validate standard innovative services for light satellites.

Europe's Vega small launcher is set to demonstrate its extended capability to deploy multiple light satellites using its new versatile Small Satellites Mission Service (SSMS) dispenser, in the second half of 2018.

This demonstration provides the first of the launch opportunities under the new Light satellite, Low-cost Launch opportunity (LLLor L3) Initiative initiated at the ESA Council Meeting at Ministerial Level in December 2016 with the aim to provide low-cost and regular launch services for European Institutional light satellites through full exploitation of the Ariane 6 and Vega C launch systems' capabilities.

This first proof-of-concept flight using the current Vega launch system will demonstrate and validate standard innovative services for light satellites.

The SSMS dispenser with its modular design enables Vega to provide launch opportunities for light satellites with an overall mass ranging from 1 kg CubeSats up to 400 kg minisats with different alternative configurations and relevant combinations under a 'rideshare' concept.

Potential customers, be they European public-sector organisations or other entities, are invited to respond to the joint ESA and European Commission Announcement of Opportunity, which can be downloaded here together with its questionnaire, by 31 March.