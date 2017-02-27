Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MICROSAT BLITZ
Vega flight opportunity for multiple small satellites
 by Staff Writers
 Paris (ESA) Feb 27, 2017


This first proof-of-concept flight using the current Vega launch system will demonstrate and validate standard innovative services for light satellites.

Europe's Vega small launcher is set to demonstrate its extended capability to deploy multiple light satellites using its new versatile Small Satellites Mission Service (SSMS) dispenser, in the second half of 2018.

This demonstration provides the first of the launch opportunities under the new Light satellite, Low-cost Launch opportunity (LLLor L3) Initiative initiated at the ESA Council Meeting at Ministerial Level in December 2016 with the aim to provide low-cost and regular launch services for European Institutional light satellites through full exploitation of the Ariane 6 and Vega C launch systems' capabilities.

This first proof-of-concept flight using the current Vega launch system will demonstrate and validate standard innovative services for light satellites.

The SSMS dispenser with its modular design enables Vega to provide launch opportunities for light satellites with an overall mass ranging from 1 kg CubeSats up to 400 kg minisats with different alternative configurations and relevant combinations under a 'rideshare' concept.

Potential customers, be they European public-sector organisations or other entities, are invited to respond to the joint ESA and European Commission Announcement of Opportunity, which can be downloaded here together with its questionnaire, by 31 March.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Vega at ESA
 Microsat News and Nanosat News at SpaceMart.com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
MICROSAT BLITZ
CubeSats: Shaping Possibilities in Space
 Houston TX (SPX) Feb 24, 2017
 For more than a decade, CubeSats, or small satellites, have paved the way to low-Earth orbit for commercial companies, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations. These small satellites offer opportunities to conduct scientific investigations and technology demonstrations in space in such a way that is cost-effective, timely and relatively easy to accomplish. The cube-shaped sa ... read more

MICROSAT BLITZ
Russia to carry out tourist flights around Moon by 2022

 NASA selects proposals for first-ever Space Technology Research Institutes

 NASA saves energy and water with new modular supercomputing facility

 Russian cargo ship docks with space station
MICROSAT BLITZ
SpaceX cargo ship arrives at space station

 Sounding Rocket Flies in Alaska to Study Auroras

 Russian Aviation Company S7 Group restructures

 Energia to make 2 modifications of Federatsiya spaceship
MICROSAT BLITZ
Opportunity leaving crater rim for the Plains of Meridiani

 NASA mulls putting astronauts on deep space test flight

 Scientists say Mars valley was flooded with water not long ago

 Researchers pinpoint watery past on Mars
MICROSAT BLITZ
China to launch first high-throughput communications satellite in April

 Chinese cargo spacecraft set for liftoff in April

 China looks to Mars, Jupiter exploration

 China's first cargo spacecraft to leave factory
MICROSAT BLITZ
Kacific places order with Boeing for a high throughput satellite

 ESA affirms Open Access policy for images, videos and data

 Iridium Announces Target Date for Second Launch of Iridium NEXT

 Italy, Russia working closely on Mars exploration, Earth monitoring satellites
MICROSAT BLITZ
Terahertz chips a new way of seeing through matter

 New metamaterial is first to achieve performance as predicted by theoretical bounds

 Designing new materials from 'small' data

 Raytheon gets contract for Silent Knight radar systems
MICROSAT BLITZ
Does Pluto Have The Ingredients For Life?

 From Rocks, Evidence of a 'Chaotic Solar System'

 Ultracool Dwarf and the Seven Planets

 Seven Earth-like planets discovered around single star
MICROSAT BLITZ
Europa Flyby Mission Moves into Design Phase

 Juno to remain in current orbit at Jupiter

 NASA receives science report on Europa lander concept

 New Horizons Refines Course for Next Flyby



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement