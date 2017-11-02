United Technologies awarded $19M contract for F-35 materials

|.
by James Laporta
Washington (UPI) Nov 2, 2017
Pentagon officials announced Wednesday that United Technologies Corp., Pratt & Whitney Military Engines is being awarded more than $19 million for materials in support of the F-35 Lighting II joint strike fighter aircraft production.
The contract awarded from the Naval Air Systems Command is a modification to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee and fixed-price-incentive-firm-target contract signed in April 2015 for an estimated $2.24 billion for a over a four year period. The work on that contract is set to be completed August 2019.
Wednesday's contract announcement calls for the procurement of extra-long-lead items in support of the low-rate initial production Lot XII F-35 Lightning II joint strike fighter aircraft production.
The items under order include hardware and aids for both the conventional takeoff and landing systems for the U.S. Air Force and Navy and non Defense Department partners and foreign military customers, as well as for short takeoff and vertical landing propulsion systems for the U.S. Marine Corps version of the aircraft.
The majority of the work will be completed in East Hartford, Ct., where United Technologies Corp., Pratt & Whitney Military Engines is located, as well as other locations across the country and overseas. The work is expected to be completed by November 2019.
