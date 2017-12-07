Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
EARTH OBSERVATION
Understanding the climate impact of natural atmospheric particles
 by Staff Writers
 Leeds UK (SPX) Dec 07, 2017


illustration only

An international team of scientists, led by the University of Leeds, has quantified the relationship between natural sources of particles in the atmosphere and climate change.

Their study, published in Nature Geoscience, shows that the cooling effect of natural atmospheric particles is greater during warmer years and could therefore slightly reduce the amount that temperatures rise as a result of climate change.

Particles in the atmosphere can alter Earth's climate by absorbing or reflecting sunlight. These particles are often produced by human activities, such as from cars and industry, but there are also naturally occurring particles.

The team combined atmospheric measurements with a computer model to map the effects of two natural particle sources: smoke from forest fires and the gases emitted by trees that can stick together to form tiny particles.

Study lead author Dr Catherine Scott, from the School of Earth and Environment at Leeds, said: "Natural particles can alter the climate, but they are also strongly controlled by it.

"As the Earth warms, plants release more volatile gases from their leaves - these are the gases that, for example, give pine forests a piney smell. Once in the air these gases can form tiny particles. More particles in the atmosphere reflect away the Sun's energy, which helps to cool the planet.

"This cooling offsets some of the temperature rise and is known as a negative climate feedback. We can think of forests acting as giant air conditioners slightly reducing the warming due to greenhouse gas emissions."

Study co-author Dominick Spracklen, Professor of Biosphere-Atmosphere Interactions at Leeds, said: "Overall the response of the climate to an initial warming is to amplify that warming, i.e., a positive feedback.

"This natural negative feedback might act to offset a small amount of warming due to climate change but it is not enough to counteract other strong positive feedbacks in the climate system. This means reductions in greenhouse gas emissions are still required to prevent dangerous levels of global warming.

"Our research highlights the need for these complex interactions to be well represented in climate models. The latest generation of models being used for future climate projections include more detail about the way that the atmosphere and the land surface interact than ever before - but it's important that we can isolate the role that these processes are playing as the climate evolves."

Research Report: "Substantial large-scale feedbacks between natural aerosols and climate"

EARTH OBSERVATION
Heavy nitrogen molecules reveal planetary-scale tug-of-war
 Houston TX (SPX) Nov 29, 2017
 Nature whispers its stories in a faint molecular language, and Rice University scientist Laurence Yeung and colleagues can finally tell one of those stories this week, thanks to a one-of-a-kind instrument that allowed them to hear what the atmosphere is saying with rare nitrogen molecules. Yeung and colleagues at Rice, UCLA, Michigan State University and the University of New Mexico counte ... read more
Related Links
 University of Leeds
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

EARTH OBSERVATION
Building for a future in space: An interview with Dava Newman and Gui Trotti

 Space Farms: 'Mark Watney in The Martian Was Right to Add Poop to the Soil'

 Does the Outer Space Treaty at 50 need a rethink

 NASA to send critical science, instruments to Space Station
EARTH OBSERVATION
Russia to build launch pad for super heavy-lift carrier by 2028

 Flat-Earther's self-launch plan hits a snag

 Mechanisms are critical to all space vehicles

 SSTL ships CARBONITE-2 and Telesat's LEO-1 for PSLV launch
EARTH OBSERVATION
Opportunity Greets Winter Solstice

 NASA builds its next Mars rover mission

 Scientists developed a new sensor for future missions to the Moon and Mars

 Earthworms can reproduce in Mars-like soil
EARTH OBSERVATION
Nation 'leads world' in remote sensing technology

 China plans for nuclear-powered interplanetary capacity by 2040

 China plans first sea based launch by 2018

 China's reusable spacecraft to be launched in 2020
EARTH OBSERVATION
Orbital ATK purchase by Northrop Grumman approved by shareholders

 UK space launch program receives funding boost from Westminster

 Going green to the Red Planet

 Need to double number of operational satellites: ISRO chief
EARTH OBSERVATION
First step toward practical application of holographic memory with magnetic assist

 UCLA engineers use deep learning to reconstruct holograms and improve optical microscopy

 Study shows how to get sprayed metal coatings to stick

 PPPL scientists deliver new high-resolution diagnostic to national laser facility
EARTH OBSERVATION
Scallops have 200 eyes, which function like a telescope: study

 Texas A and M-Galveston team finds cave organisms living off methane gas

 Exoplanet Has Smothering Stratosphere Without Water

 Scientists study Earth's earliest life forms in Nevada hot spring
EARTH OBSERVATION
Pluto's hydrocarbon haze keeps dwarf planet colder than expected

 Jupiter's Stunning Southern Hemisphere

 Watching Jupiter's multiple pulsating X-ray Aurora

 Help Nickname New Horizons' Next Flyby Target



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement