Ukraine's Antonov rolls out first AN-132D aircraft

Grand Prairie, Texas (UPI) Dec 22, 2016 - The U.S. Army has given Airbus Helicopters Inc. a five-year logistics support contract for UH-72A Lakota utility and training helicopters.

The contract, which is for one-base year an four one-year options, has a potential value of more than $967 million.

"This contract shows that the people of Airbus Helicopters have proven that we can and will meet our commitments to provide high-quality helicopters and outstanding support to the men and women that serve our country in the U.S. Army," said company President Chris Emerson. "For a decade, we have continuously delivered helicopters, spare parts, and other support to the Army on time and on budget. We will continue to meet the Army's requirements."

Under the award, Airbus Helicopters will provide spare parts, material and engineering support for the helicopters at Army and National Guard bases in 43 states as well as in Kwajalein, Guam, Puerto Rico and Germany.

Airbus Helicopters said the initial contract installment of $17.4 million has been exercised.

The agreement, which follows 10 years of support for U.S. Army aircraft, is one of the largest performance-based support contracts managed by Airbus Helicopters worldwide.

To date, 393 UH-72As have been delivered to the Army by the company.

U.S. State Dept. approves P-8A aircraft sale to Norway

Washington (UPI) Dec 22, 2016 - The U.S. State Department has approved the proposed sale of P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft to the government of Norway.

The pending sale includes five of the planes in addition to commercial engines, Tactical Open Mission Software, AN/APY-10 radars, missile warning sensors, and additional equipment. If approved by Congress, the deal is estimated to cost $1.75 billion.

The U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency says the sale bolsters national security interests abroad by improving a NATO ally's security capabilities and promoting political stability throughout the world.

Norway intends to use the P-8As to replace its legacy fleet of P-3C Orion C planes. The country has operated the plane for over 40 years. The DSCA maintains Norway will have no difficulty absorbing the new planes into their armed forces.

The Boeing-made P-8A Poseidon is designed for long-range patrol missions including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations. The aircraft is also used by pilots in India and Australia.