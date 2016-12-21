Ukraine's Antonov rolls out first AN-132D aircraft

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Ryan Maass
Kiev, Ukraine (UPI) Dec 21, 2016
Antonov, a subsidiary of Ukraine's state-owned Ukroboronprom, formally rolled out its multipurpose AN-132D military transport aircraft.
The plane was rolled out during a ceremony attended by high-ranking government officials, including Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko and Saudi Prince Turki bin Saud bin Muhoammed Al Saud. Poroshenko presented an optimistic vision for aircraft during a speech.
"We are confident that this aircraft has a great future. We are confident that it will have 260-290 aircraft by 2035. And I thank all aircraft manufacturers and all our partners for this celebration and for this victory," he said.
In a separate speech, Ukroboronprom general director Roman Romanov praised his company's production process, saying the project was completed quickly and effectively.
"An-132D was created in a very short time," he said. "The decision to implement this project was made in May 2015 when the agreement was concluded with Taqnia Aeronautics, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Today the aircraft is ready for testing and will perform its first flight in spring 2017."
The AN-132D is designed for transporting cargo over short- and medium-range routes, and is capable of carrying a maximum payload of 9.2 tons.
IHS Janes reports Saudi Arabia plans to procure two of the new planes for electronic warfare roles, and 4 additional aircraft for search-and-rescue missions.
Field Aviation, ASELSAN to develop new special mission aircraft
The companies plan to modify the existing commercial aircraft with new configurations, including multiple operator stations and aerodynamic alterations. Field Aviation did not specify how many planes would be fitted, but confirmed multiple platforms will be developed.
"At Field Aviation, we are experts in integrating and certifying complicated mission systems into many aircraft platforms. ASELSAN recognizes this, and our track record allows them to focus on the mission system and its performance," Field Aviation chief operating officer Brian Love said in a press release.
The Bombardier Challenger 600 series is a family of business planes first produced by Canadair. The jet has been fitted for military operations by multiple armed forces around the world, including the Royal Canadian Air Force, the Royal Australian Air Force, the U.S. Air Force, and others.
Related Links
Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2016 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement All images and articles appearing on Space Media Network have been edited or digitally altered in some way. Any requests to remove copyright material will be acted upon in a timely and appropriate manner. Any attempt to extort money from Space Media Network will be ignored and reported to Australian Law Enforcement Agencies as a potential case of financial fraud involving the use of a telephonic carriage device or postal service.