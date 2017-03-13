Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
SPACE TRAVEL
US Strategic Command Awards Contract for Human Space Flight Services
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (Sputnik) Mar 13, 2017


File image.

US-based Mantech Advanced Systems International has received an $8.6 million Air Force contract to provide services in support of the US Strategic Command (STRATCOM)'s Human Space Flight Support program, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Mantech Advanced Systems International [of] Fairfax Virginia has been awarded an $8.6 million... contract for human space flight services," the announcement stated on Thursday.

Under the contract, Mantech will provide support of Strategic Command's Human Space Flight Support program operations and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)'s Orion and Commercial Crew program requirements, the Defense Department explained.

"This includes planning, coordination, procedural development, testing, training, evaluation, lessons learned and command and control communication," the announcement added.

Work on the contract will be performed at Patrick Air Force Base, Florida, and is expected to be completed by April 9, 2021, the Defense Department added.

Source: Sputnik News

SPACE TRAVEL
The Second Moon Race
 Gerroa, Australia (SPX) Mar 13, 2017
 The US and China are in an undeclared race back to the Moon. At first glance it's easy to dismiss China's efforts as being little more than what the US and Russia achieved decades ago. And while the pace of China's manned launches has been slow with over a year in many cases between launches; looks can be deceptive and China has achieved each critical step towards building a permanent spac ... read more
