US Strategic Command Awards Contract for Human Space Flight Services



by Staff Writers



Washington (Sputnik) Mar 13, 2017



US-based Mantech Advanced Systems International has received an $8.6 million Air Force contract to provide services in support of the US Strategic Command (STRATCOM)'s Human Space Flight Support program, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Mantech Advanced Systems International [of] Fairfax Virginia has been awarded an $8.6 million... contract for human space flight services," the announcement stated on Thursday.

Under the contract, Mantech will provide support of Strategic Command's Human Space Flight Support program operations and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)'s Orion and Commercial Crew program requirements, the Defense Department explained.

"This includes planning, coordination, procedural development, testing, training, evaluation, lessons learned and command and control communication," the announcement added.

Work on the contract will be performed at Patrick Air Force Base, Florida, and is expected to be completed by April 9, 2021, the Defense Department added.

Source: Sputnik News

Gerroa, Australia (SPX) Mar 13, 2017





The US and China are in an undeclared race back to the Moon. At first glance it's easy to dismiss China's efforts as being little more than what the US and Russia achieved decades ago. And while the pace of China's manned launches has been slow with over a year in many cases between launches; looks can be deceptive and China has achieved each critical step towards building a permanent spac ... read more

Related Links

