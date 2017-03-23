U.S. Navy orders 126 helmet systems for MH-60 aircraft

|
by Ryan Maass
Washington (UPI) Mar 23, 2017
The U.S. Navy placed a $49.8 million order with Elbit Systems for the delivery of 126 helmet display tracker systems associated with MH-60 aircraft.
According to the Navy, the helmet display tracker systems enhance situational awareness and targeting capabilities for Seahawk pilots and co-pilots. The system is designed to integrate with the rotorcraft's 20mm automatic gun subsystem, 2.75-inch unguided rockets and digitally-guided precision rockets.
The U.S. Department of Defense says work on the contract will be performed at Elbit's facility in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be complete by June 2021.
The company received $14 million at the time of the contract award, which will not expire at the end of the fiscal year.
The MH-60 Seahawk is a helicopter used by the Navy to support anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, reconnaissance and search-and-rescue operations. It replaced the branch's fleets of SH-60B and SH-60F aircraft.
The helicopter is primarily manufactured by Lockheed Martin subsidiary Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation, with additional support by Lockheed Martin.
