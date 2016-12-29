Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
AEROSPACE
U.S. Air Force releases JSTARS recapitalization RFP
 by Ryan Maass
 Washington (UPI) Dec 29, 2016


The U.S. Air Force released a development request for proposal for the Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System recapitalization program.

The Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System, or JSTARS, is an airborne battle management platform used to support a variety of intelligence-gathering operations. Air Force officials say the official release of a request for proposal marks a significant step forward for the aircraft's recapitalization effort.

"I can't say enough about the outstanding effort by the entire Recap team in reaching this important phase in the program," JSTARS Recap program manager Col. Dave Learned said in a press release. "With the release of the RFP, we are keeping the Recap program on track for successful delivery of a critical warfighting capability."

The RFP release follows a receipt of Acquisition Decision Memoradum, signed by U.S. defense acquisition chief Frank Kendall in September. The document will task contractors with bolstering airframe, radar, and communication capabilities in addition to weapon system engineering and testing.

Contract options are also included to cover low-rate initial production for two or more additional weapon systems and full-rate production for four additional weapon systems for a total of 17 planes.

Northrop Grumman is the primary contractor for JSTARS projects. Additional support is provided by Raytheon and Pratt and Whitney.


