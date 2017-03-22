U.S. Air Force orders KC-10 engine overhauls



by Ryan Maass



Washington (UPI) Mar 22, 2017



The U.S. Air Force placed a $16.9 million order to Northrop Grumman to provide engine overhauls for the branch's KC-10 Extender aircraft.

The agreement with Northrop Grumman continues the Air Force's engine support projects for the tanker. Earlier in March, the branch awarded Kelly Aviation Center with a $1 billion KC-10 engine support deal.

The work will be performed in Cincinnati, Ohio, and is expected to be complete by the end of September 2017.

Northrop Grumman received all funding at the time of the contract award. The Air Force Lifecycle Management Center is the contracting activity.

The Air Force's KC-10 Extender is an Air Mobility Command tanker and cargo aircraft used to boost mobility for U.S. and allied aircraft. The plane is capable of refueling fighters and carrying fighter support personnel simultaneously while also transporting cargo during overseas deployments.

The tanker can carry up to 75 people and almost 170,000 pounds of equipment at a range of roughly 4,400 miles without refueling.

