U.S. Air Force delivers refurbished F-16s to Indonesia



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Mar 22, 2017



Four refurbished F-16 Fighting Falcons were flown from the United States to Indonesia recently for delivery to the Indonesian Air Force.

The delivery of the aircraft was the fifth of six from the U.S. Air Force Ogden Air Logistics Complex as part of a Foreign Military Sales deal for 24 Block-25 F-16s, Air Force officials said in a press release.

The F-16 aircraft involved were originally flown by the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard units, but were decommissioned and stored for several years.

Refurbishment of the F-16s for Indonesia was managed by the F-16 System Program Office International Branch Program Office located at Hill Air Force base.

Each aircraft received new and upgraded components, including new wings, horizontal stabilizers, and landing gear, as well as structural and avionics capability enhancements.

This latest multi-aircraft delivery brings the total number of F-16s delivered by the Air Force to Indonesia to 18.

Washington (UPI) Mar 16, 2017





Boeing received a $3.2 billion contract modification to support the U.S. Army's foreign military sale of Apache helicopters to Saudi Arabia. The deal facilitates full-rate production for new and existing AH-64E aircraft. Tasks include building new helicopters and crew trainers, ground support equipment, initial spares, integrated logistics support and engineering services. Accord ... read more

Related Links

