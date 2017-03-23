U.S. Air Force buys additional Boeing QF-16 targets



by Ryan Maass



Washington (UPI) Mar 23, 2017



Boeing received a $24.6 million contract modification to supply 18 QF-16 full-scale aerial targets to the U.S. Air Force.

QF-16 full-scale aerial targets, or FSATs, are retired F-16 fighter jets used to support the Air Force's next-generation combat training programs. The unmanned platforms are being procured to replace the branch's existing QF-4 fleet as a better representation of modern aerial threats.

Under the contract with the Air Force, Boeing will provide 18 of the aircraft in addition to 18 four-year warranties for the drones.

The U.S. Department of Defense says the work will be performed in St. Louis, Mi., and is expected to be complete by the end of April 2027.

Boeing received all funding at the time of the modification award. The project will be managed by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center.

The United States is the only primary customer for Boeing's QF-16.

Washington (UPI) Mar 22, 2017





Four refurbished F-16 Fighting Falcons were flown from the United States to Indonesia recently for delivery to the Indonesian Air Force. The delivery of the aircraft was the fifth of six from the U.S. Air Force Ogden Air Logistics Complex as part of a Foreign Military Sales deal for 24 Block-25 F-16s, Air Force officials said in a press release. The F-16 aircraft involved were or ... read more

Related Links

