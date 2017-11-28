Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
MICROSAT BLITZ
UNSW Canberra launches first satellite into space
 by Staff Writers
 Canberra, Australia (SPX) Nov 28, 2017


The Buccaneer cube satellite

UNSW Canberra has launched its first miniature satellite into orbit from the United States, achieving another important milestone in growing Australia's space sector.

The Buccaneer cube satellite, which was jointly developed by UNSW Canberra and Defence Science Technology scientists, is now undergoing preliminary testing in orbit.

Launched from the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, the Buccaneer has attained a stable orbit, with scientists and engineers able to successfully communicate with the spacecraft, obtaining telemetry.

Buccaneer, which is about the size of a shoe box, will help calibrate Australia's groundbreaking Jindalee over the horizon radar as well as provide crucial data on predicting orbits of space objects including space "junk".

Over the next few weeks and months the spacecraft will undergo operations to check and commission its systems before undertaking its risk mitigation activities and experiments in early 2018.

UNSW Canberra Space director, Professor Russell Boyce says: "Being able to avoid collisions in space is essential if we are to safeguard the space based technologies upon which society depends. Our cubesats will play an important role in gathering data for this research, among other outcomes such as demonstrating space-based capability ranging from remote sensing to ultra-secure quantum communications."

Buccaneer is one of five funded spacecraft and a further three in early development, at UNSW Canberra Space, a flagship program established with a $10m internal investment. The cube satellite is jointly owned and developed with the Defence Science Technology Group.

"With a team of over 40 space engineers, scientists and PhD students, we have the in-house ability and capacity to conceive, develop and fly innovative space missions with our own hands, supported by world class space research, rather than relying on others," says Professor Boyce. "It's about building a sustainable domestic space capability with affordable methods of delivery."

UNSW Canberra Rector, Professor Michael Frater says: "What we're seeing now, throughout government, is an understanding that it is critically important for Australia to operate in space, both from a security point of view and economically."

"We want Australia to have a really vibrant space industry. It makes sense for Australia to play niche roles and benefit from the innovation, spin offs and export dollars that come with it."

MICROSAT BLITZ
NanoRacks completes 13th CubeSat Deployment Mission; first Doublewide satellites
 Houston, TX (SPX) Nov 27, 2017
 Early this morning, NanoRacks successfully completed the Company's 13th CubeSat deployment mission from the International Space Station. As these five CubeSats enter low-Earth orbit, this brings NanoRacks to 176 total CubeSats deployed into space via the NanoRacks CubeSat Deployer (NRCSD). In total, the Company has deployed 193 satellites into space. Additionally, NanoRacks is pleased to s ... read more
 UNSW Canberra Space
