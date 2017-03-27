Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .


Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















TECH SPACE
Turning to Chemistry for New "Computing" Concepts
 by Staff Writers
 Washington DC (SPX) Mar 27, 2017


The Molecular Informatics program seeks to develop new concepts and approaches for data storage and processing using the molecules instead of 1s and 0s used in current digital information systems. For a larger version of this image please go here.

As the complexity and volume of global digital data grows, so too does the need for more capable and compact means of processing and storing data. To address this challenge, DARPA has announced its Molecular Informatics program, which seeks a new paradigm for data storage, retrieval, and processing.

Instead of relying on the binary digital logic of computers based on the Von Neumann architecture, Molecular Informatics aims to investigate and exploit the wide range of structural characteristics and properties of molecules to encode and manipulate data.

"Chemistry offers a rich set of properties that we may be able to harness for rapid, scalable information storage and processing," said Anne Fischer, program manager in DARPA's Defense Sciences Office.

"Millions of molecules exist, and each molecule has a unique three-dimensional atomic structure as well as variables such as shape, size, or even color. This richness provides a vast design space for exploring novel and multi-value ways to encode and process data beyond the 0s and 1s of current logic-based, digital architectures."

Molecular storage concepts, such as those based on DNA sequences, have advanced in recent years and show promise for archiving digital data in a format that takes up extremely small physical space, Fischer said. But DNA storage doesn't allow for rapid retrieval and processing of selected portions of the DNA-encoded data without having to first decode the molecule-based data back into an electronic digital format to use with existing information systems.

The primary technical challenge posed by the Molecular Informatics program is the integration of dense storage concepts with processing of molecule-encoded information via completely new, non-binary information structures. The intent of the program is to explore such opportunities in the much broader design and encoding space of millions of molecules, which offers far more opportunity than do the four building-block molecules (As, Ts, Cs, and Gs) of DNA.

To achieve its goals, the program will require a diverse, collaborative community of researchers from fields including chemistry, computer and information science, mathematics, and chemical and electrical engineering.

These integrated teams will need to answer foundational questions such as: How can data be encoded in molecules? What types of data operations can molecules execute? What does "computation" mean in a molecular context?

By addressing mathematical and computational problems that challenge our current capabilities, the Molecular Informatics program aims to discover and define opportunities for the use of molecules in information storage and processing.

"Fundamentally, we want to discover what it means to do 'computing' with a molecule in a way that takes all the bounds off of what we know, and lets us do something completely different," Fischer said. "That's why we absolutely need the diverse knowledge of many different fields working together to jump into this new molecular space to see what we can discover."

A webinar-based Proposers Day for Molecular Informatics will be held April 7, 2017. For additional information and registration details, please visit: https://go.usa.gov/xXKvQ. A Broad Agency Announcement solicitation with more details on the program will be made available soon on FedBizOpps: http://go.usa.gov/3W53j.

TECH SPACE
ADATS could assist X-planes with large, super-fast data transmission
 Edwards AFB CA (SPX) Mar 23, 2017
 A network and communication architecture that can more efficiently move data from research aircraft, while using half the bandwidth of traditional methods, could eventually also enable data collection of precise measurements needed for testing the next generation of X-planes. Called the Advanced Data Acquisition and Telemetry System, or ADATS, researchers at NASA Armstrong Flight Research ... read more
Related Links
 Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

TECH SPACE
NASA's hybrid computer enables Raven's autonomous rendezvous capability

 Trump, NASA and a rare consensus: mission to Mars

 COBALT Flight Demonstrations Fuse Technologies to Gain Precision Landing Results

 Spacewalking French, US astronauts begin upgrade to orbiting lab
TECH SPACE
N.Korea rocket test shows 'meaningful progress': South

 MAXUS - Europe's largest sounding rocket to be launched from Esrange

 Spaceport America sets new record for student launched sounding rocket

 Satellite launch shelved over strikes
TECH SPACE
Mars Volcano, Earth's Dinosaurs Went Extinct About the Same Time

 Breaks observed in Curiosity rover wheel treads

 Does Mars Have Rings? Not Right Now, But Maybe One Day

 ExoMars: science checkout completed and aerobraking begins
TECH SPACE
China Develops Spaceship Capable of Moon Landing

 Long March-7 Y2 ready for launch of China's first cargo spacecraft

 China Seeks Space Rockets Launched from Airplanes

 Riding an asteroid: China's next space goal
TECH SPACE
Start-Ups at the Final Frontier

 Russia probes murder of senior space official in jail

 Globalsat Sky and Space Global sign MoU for testing and offering satellite service in Latin America

 OneWeb Satellites breaks ground on high-volume satellite manufacturing facility
TECH SPACE
Rare-earths become water-repellent only as they age

 New study maps space dust in 3-D

 Molecular 'treasure maps' to help discover new materials

 Researchers use light to remotely control curvature of plastics
TECH SPACE
Fledgling stars try to prevent their neighbors from birthing planets

 Fossil or inorganic structure? Scientists dig into early life forms

 Gigantic Jupiter-type planet reveals insights into how planets evolve

 Operation of ancient biological clock uncovered
TECH SPACE
ANU leads public search for Planet X

 Scientists make the case to restore Pluto's planet status

 ESA's Jupiter mission moves off the drawing board

 NASA Mission Named 'Europa Clipper'



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement