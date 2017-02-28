Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















DRAGON SPACE
Thinking Big: China Hopes to Conduct 2nd Mission to Mars by 2030
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (Sputnik) Mar 03, 2017


File image.

China is likely to conduct its second Mars mission, aimed at collecting soil samples for analysis, by 2030, according to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC).

CASC consultant Ye Peijian said China hoped to collect samples of Mars' soil and bring them back to Earth to conduct scientific analyses of the red planet's structure and environment as well as to measure the possibilities for construction on Mars by 2030, the Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday.

Ye added that such missions were likely to open possibilities for China's deep space exploration.

On December 27, the Chinese State Council Information Office (SCIO) said China was planning to conduct its first orbiting and roving exploration of Mars by 2020. A month later, China National Space Administration's (CNSA) Vice Director Wu Yanhua confirmed that China's space exploration agenda included two missions to Mars and one to Jupiter.

DRAGON SPACE
China to Conduct Test Flight of CZ-8 Carrier Rocket by 2018
 Beijing (Sputnik) Feb 28, 2017
 China is planning to develop the next-generation CZ-8 (Long March 8) medium-lift carrier rocket and will conduct the first test flight by the end of 2018, Li Tongyu, the head of carrier rocket development at the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology said Monday. The core-stage of CZ-8 will be based on CZ-7 and CZ-3A (Long March 3A) carrier rockets, the CZ-8 is expected to have two sol ... read more
Related Links
 China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation
 The Chinese Space Program - News, Policy and Technology
China News from SinoDaily.com
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

DRAGON SPACE
How bright is the future of space food

 Marshall shakes, packs, ships and tracks NASA payloads

 Guardsmen to test space capsule recovery systems

 NASA and SpaceX gives ASU a competitive edge in technological innovation
DRAGON SPACE
SpaceX says it will fly civilians to the moon next year

 Moon tourists risk rough ride, experts say

 Flight Hardware for NASA's Space Launch System on Its Way to Cape

 Spacex To Send Privately Crewed Dragon Spacecraft Beyond The Moon Next Year
DRAGON SPACE
Martian Winds Carve Mountains, Move Dust, Raise Dust

 Science checkout continues for ExoMars orbiter

 Mars is more Earth-like than moon-like

 NASA Explores Opportunity for Smaller Experiments to 'Hitch a Ride' to Mars
DRAGON SPACE
China to Conduct Test Flight of CZ-8 Carrier Rocket by 2018

 China to launch first high-throughput communications satellite in April

 Chinese cargo spacecraft set for liftoff in April

 China looks to Mars, Jupiter exploration
DRAGON SPACE
GomSpace to supply satellites for Sky and Space Global constellation

 OneWeb, Intelsat merge to advance satellite internet

 Kacific places order with Boeing for a high throughput satellite

 ESA affirms Open Access policy for images, videos and data
DRAGON SPACE
New X-ray glasses concentrate, strengthen laser beams

 When Rocket Science Meets X-ray Science

 York Space partners with Metropolitan State for Denver satellite facility

 Scientists forgo kiln, bake ceramics with pressure
DRAGON SPACE
Volcanic hydrogen spurs chances of finding exoplanet life

 Evidence of Star Wars-like Planetary System

 The missing link in how planets form

 Dust Traps: Missing Link in Planet Formation
DRAGON SPACE
Juno to remain in current orbit at Jupiter

 Europa Flyby Mission Moves into Design Phase

 NASA receives science report on Europa lander concept

 New Horizons Refines Course for Next Flyby



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement