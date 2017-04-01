Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
CARBON WORLDS
The fingerprints of coastal carbon sinks
 by Staff Writers
 Washington DC (SPX) Nov 06, 2017


Carbon stock assessment in mangrove soils

Did you know carbon comes in blue? Blue carbon refers to the carbon in oceans and coastal areas. These ecosystems are excellent carbon sinks - they can efficiently absorb and store carbon from the atmosphere.

And with global emissions of carbon dioxide topping 35 billion tons in 2016, carbon sinks are more important than ever.

A new study highlights a technique that could be used to accurately measure levels of soil carbon in coastal carbon sinks, such as mangrove forests.

"Being able to measure soil carbon levels accurately and economically is vital for mangrove restoration projects and other conservation initiatives," says Gabriel Nobrega, an author of the new study.

In the past, researchers have used the technique - diffuse reflectance spectroscopy, or DRS - to measure carbon in dry soils. "Few studies have tested it in coastal wetland or mangrove soils," says Nobrega, a researcher at the University of Sao Paulo in Brazil.

Researchers have found it challenging to measure exact levels of soil carbon in coastal areas, such as mangrove forests. Traditional methods to measure soil carbon levels were developed for dry soils. Not all of them work in the wet soils of mangrove forests.

Nobrega and his colleagues tested DRS on soil samples from three mangrove forests in northeastern Brazil.

They found that DRS may be a more accurate and efficient method compared to more conventional approaches to determine carbon levels in mangrove soils.

In addition to higher accuracy, using DRS to measure soil carbon levels has other benefits. Conventional methods can be expensive, time-consuming, or toxic. "DRS is fast, non-expensive, and non-toxic," says Nobrega. "That makes it possible to take more measurements and be more precise."

DRS technology works in a similar way to how we see. Light from a source, like the sun, hits an object, say a flower. Some part of the light is absorbed, and some part reflected. The light that is reflected is captured by our eyes. Our eyes act like sensors, and, voila, wevoila! We see a blossom.

And with DRS? Researchers target a soil sample with light of a known wavelength, usually 350-2500 nanometers. This light interacts with soil compounds, including organic carbon and other elements. Sensors capture the reflected light, which researchers can use to create reflectance fingerprints.

These reflective fingerprints are important. "Using these fingerprints, we can study soil properties and measure levels of carbon without having to do chemical analyses," Nobrega explains.

DRS may be more accurate than conventional techniques when measuring the carbon content of wet mangrove soils. These soils are often saturated with water. That can lead to relatively low levels of oxygen. The chemical reactions that take place in low-oxygen environments can ultimately throw off carbon measurements made using conventional methods.

While the initial results using DRS have been encouraging, Nobrega says there is still much work to be done. For example, mangrove forests across the world are highly variable. Their soils may differ in various characteristics, such as grain size and salt or mineral content. Researchers will have to account for these differences when using DRS to measure levels of carbon.

Nobrega hopes to build a library of soil reflectance fingerprints for mangrove soils throughout the world. He doesn't want to stop with mangrove soils, though. "Ultimately, we want to expand to other coastal environments, such as saltmarshes, seagrasses, and tidal flats," he says.

Eventually, it might be possible to equip a drone with the required sensors. "Then we could obtain vital information without disturbing sensitive ecosystems," says Nobrega. "We could monitor carbon levels in large, inaccessible areas."

Research paper

CARBON WORLDS
Graphene enables high-speed electronics on flexible materials
 Gothenburg, Sweden (SPX) Nov 03, 2017
 Terahertz radiation has a wide range of uses and can occur in everything from radio astronomy to medicine. The term refers to the electromagnetic waves whose frequencies range from 100 gigahertz to 10 terahertz. Demand for higher bandwidth in wireless communications and depiction for security applications has led to intensified research on systems and components intended for terahertz frequencie ... read more
Related Links
 American Society of Agronomy
 Carbon Worlds - where graphite, diamond, amorphous, fullerenes meet

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

CARBON WORLDS
How Does Your Space Garden Grow

 NanoRacks Deploys Second Kaber-Class Microsatellite This Week, First On-Orbit Assembly

 Saudi Arabia to invest $1 billion in Virgin Galactic

 Scientist devises a solar reactor to make water and oxygen from moon rocks
CARBON WORLDS
Arianespace to launch Embratel Star One D2

 What Ever Happened to Sea Launch?

 SpaceX launches Korean satellite, sticks rocket landing

 Arianespace to launch Inmarsat's fifth Global Xpress satellite
CARBON WORLDS
Next Mars Rover Will Have 23 'Eyes'

 In desert of Oman, a gateway to life on Mars

 Winters leave marks on Mars' sand dunes

 Winters on Mars are shaping the Red Planet's landscape
CARBON WORLDS
Space will see Communist loyalty: Chinese astronaut

 China launches three satellites

 Mars probe to carry 13 types of payload on 2020 mission

 UN official commends China's role in space cooperation
CARBON WORLDS
New Chinese sat comms company awaits approval

 Myanmar to launch own satellite system-2 in 2019: vice president

 Eutelsat's Airbus-built full electric EUTELSAT 172B satellite reaches geostationary orbit

 Turkey, Russia to Enhance Cooperation in the Field of Space Technologies
CARBON WORLDS
Liquids take a shine to terahertz radiation

 Voltage-driven liquid metal fractals

 Jellyfish-inspired electronic skin glows when it gets hurt

 One-step 3-D printing of catalysts developed at Ames Laboratory
CARBON WORLDS
Overlooked Treasure: The First Evidence of Exoplanets

 Scientists discover new type of deep-sea hunting called kleptopredation

 'Monster' planet discovery challenges formation theory

 One small doorstep for man: Cosmic mat welcomes aliens
CARBON WORLDS
Jupiter's X-ray auroras pulse independently

 Haumea, the most peculiar of Pluto companions, has a ring around it

 Ring around a dwarf planet detected

 Helicopter test for Jupiter icy moons radar



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement