Thales introduces ground variant of Sea Fire radar



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Jun 20, 2017



Thales has unveiled its latest-generation multi-function ground radars for simultaneous air defense and surveillance missions.

The digital Ground Fire radar family, displayed at this week's Paris Air Show, uses Active Electronically Scanned Array, or AESA, technology and can be deployed on any type of ground vehicle in minutes.

"Air Forces today are confronted with major changes in the type of threats they face, as well as in their environment," the company said in a press release. "Targets can be very slow or extremely fast-moving, furtive and maneuvering. In addition, military personnel often face very challenging interference conditions.

"Consequently, they require a radar that allows them to perform all the missions they are expected to operate. The Ground Fire family meets this requirement perfectly, since it offers an unprecedented level of performance for air and defense surveillance, including anti-ballistic missiles with a capacity to conduct missiles from the Aster family in hostile environments [such clutter, rain or jamming]."

The Ground Fire family is identical to the company's Sea Fire family of radars which are to equip intermediate-size frigates of the French Navy. It is capable of simultaneous detection and tracking of a comprehensive range of targets, including ballistic missiles.

The radars ave a continuous 360-degree coverage in azimuth, up to 90-degrees coverage in elevation and a range of 248.5 miles.

"The latest-generation multi-function radar systems by Thales offer an unprecedented level of performance, which make them unique on the market," said Serge Adrian, senior vice president for surface radar activities at Thales. "Their multi-mission and multi-application capabilities, as well as their modular adaptability, provide our armed forces and national territories with enhanced protection."

