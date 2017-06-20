Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
TECH SPACE
Thales introduces ground variant of Sea Fire radar
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Jun 20, 2017


Thales has unveiled its latest-generation multi-function ground radars for simultaneous air defense and surveillance missions.

The digital Ground Fire radar family, displayed at this week's Paris Air Show, uses Active Electronically Scanned Array, or AESA, technology and can be deployed on any type of ground vehicle in minutes.

"Air Forces today are confronted with major changes in the type of threats they face, as well as in their environment," the company said in a press release. "Targets can be very slow or extremely fast-moving, furtive and maneuvering. In addition, military personnel often face very challenging interference conditions.

"Consequently, they require a radar that allows them to perform all the missions they are expected to operate. The Ground Fire family meets this requirement perfectly, since it offers an unprecedented level of performance for air and defense surveillance, including anti-ballistic missiles with a capacity to conduct missiles from the Aster family in hostile environments [such clutter, rain or jamming]."

The Ground Fire family is identical to the company's Sea Fire family of radars which are to equip intermediate-size frigates of the French Navy. It is capable of simultaneous detection and tracking of a comprehensive range of targets, including ballistic missiles.

The radars ave a continuous 360-degree coverage in azimuth, up to 90-degrees coverage in elevation and a range of 248.5 miles.

"The latest-generation multi-function radar systems by Thales offer an unprecedented level of performance, which make them unique on the market," said Serge Adrian, senior vice president for surface radar activities at Thales. "Their multi-mission and multi-application capabilities, as well as their modular adaptability, provide our armed forces and national territories with enhanced protection."

Saudi deal for counterfire radars approved by U.S. State Department
 Washington (UPI) Jun 6, 2017
 A possible $662 million sale of AN/TPQ-53(V) radar systems and related support to Saudi Arabia has been approved by the U.S. State Department. The Foreign Military Sales package would help Saudi Arabia meet its border security requirements and give the country the ability to locate and counter the source of incoming ballistic artillery, rockets, and mortars, said the U.S. Defense Securi
