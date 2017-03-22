Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
AEROSPACE
Thales delivers flight simulator to Malaysian air force
 by Ryan Maass
 Washington (UPI) Mar 22, 2017


Thales Group supplied the Malaysian air force with a new FNPT II Flight and Navigation Procedures Trainer, marking the product's first delivery in the market.

The trainer is designed to prepare pilots for operating H120 helicopters, a civil rotorcraft developed by Airbus. Thales says the software it delivered will reduce costs for the force and limit the environmental impact of its training programs.

The company adds that the product will provide trainees with emergency response instruction more easily than training on a real helicopter.

The equipment was received by Malaysia-based company Gading Kasturi with additional support by 6MOUV, a small and medium-sized enterprise, or SME, in France.

"Thales was perfectly in tune with our needs and we hope that this successful venture will lead to more opportunities to expand pilot training in Malaysia," Gading Kasturi's Modh Nazri Nazarudin said in a press release.

Thales went on to add the delivery signals a stronger partnership between itself and the Malaysian company.

AEROSPACE
Boeing gets $3.2B for Apache sales to Saudi Arabia
 Washington (UPI) Mar 16, 2017
 Boeing received a $3.2 billion contract modification to support the U.S. Army's foreign military sale of Apache helicopters to Saudi Arabia. The deal facilitates full-rate production for new and existing AH-64E aircraft. Tasks include building new helicopters and crew trainers, ground support equipment, initial spares, integrated logistics support and engineering services. Accord ... read more
Related Links
 Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
AEROSPACE
