Thales delivers flight simulator to Malaysian air force

by Ryan Maass
Washington (UPI) Mar 22, 2017
Thales Group supplied the Malaysian air force with a new FNPT II Flight and Navigation Procedures Trainer, marking the product's first delivery in the market.
The trainer is designed to prepare pilots for operating H120 helicopters, a civil rotorcraft developed by Airbus. Thales says the software it delivered will reduce costs for the force and limit the environmental impact of its training programs.
The company adds that the product will provide trainees with emergency response instruction more easily than training on a real helicopter.
The equipment was received by Malaysia-based company Gading Kasturi with additional support by 6MOUV, a small and medium-sized enterprise, or SME, in France.
"Thales was perfectly in tune with our needs and we hope that this successful venture will lead to more opportunities to expand pilot training in Malaysia," Gading Kasturi's Modh Nazri Nazarudin said in a press release.
Thales went on to add the delivery signals a stronger partnership between itself and the Malaysian company.
