Tesla to build wholly-owned Shanghai plant: WSJ

|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Shanghai (AFP) Oct 23, 2017
Tesla has reached an agreement with Shanghai authorities that would make it the first foreign automaker to build its own plant in China, putting it in the driver's seat in the world's biggest electric-vehicle market, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The Silicon Valley electric carmaker's wholly-owned manufacturing facility would be built in Shanghai's free-trade zone, the Wall Street Journal said, quoting unnamed sources with knowledge of the deal, and could allow Tesla to dramatically lower the cost of its cars in China.
China usually requires foreign automakers to set up joint ventures with local Chinese partners, which involves splitting profits and giving away some technology, though they also avoid import tariffs.
AFP was not immediately able to obtain comment from Tesla or the Shanghai government.
China's electric-vehicle market is already the world's largest and is expected to continue growing fast, especially since the government plans to require that all automakers' sales include a certain percentage of electric vehicles from 2019.
Beijing is also mulling plans to ban fossil-fuel burning cars by an unspecified date, following decisions by France and Britain to outlaw the sale of such vehicles from 2040 to limit emissions.
No timeframe for the launch of the Tesla plant was given.
Tesla had said in June that it was in talks with the Shanghai government and that it would detail its China manufacturing plans by the end of the year.
More than half a million "new-energy" cars were sold in China last year, and the government is targetting sales in the millions in coming years.
The Wall Street Journal said any cars built by Tesla in the free-trade zone would still incur a 25 percent import tariff.
dma/amu
Laguna Beach, United States (AFP) Oct 18, 2017
Baidu chief executive Robin Li on Tuesday said the Chinese internet giant will have a self-driving bus on the road soon as it races for a lead in autonomous vehicles. Baidu is collaborating with an array of companies on autonomous cars, and is working with a large bus maker in China to have a self-driving bus running a route by next year, Li said in an on-stage interview late Tuesday at The ... read more
Related Links
Car Technology at SpaceMart.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement